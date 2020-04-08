E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich hospice helps children ‘live every day to the fullest’, say inspectors in glowing report

PUBLISHED: 11:20 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 08 April 2020

The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich has been praised by inspectors. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

An Ipswich children’s hospice which provides valuable care for young people with life-limiting conditions has been rated as “outstanding” by inspectors.

The Treehouse hospice, managed by EACH, has been rated 'outstanding' by the CQC Picture: SKY CAM EASTThe Treehouse hospice, managed by EACH, has been rated 'outstanding' by the CQC Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out a routine inspection of The Treehouse, run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), on January 14 this year.

During the inspection, representatives from the CQC spoke to children’s nurses, healthcare assistants, therapists, support staff and senior managers at the centre, which opened in 2012.

In a recently-published report of the findings, inspectors were impressed with the “truly holistic approach” from hospice staff when delivering care to patients.

Staff were also praised for frequently going the “extra mile”, while inspectors also said they “consistently treated children, young people and their families with compassion and kindness”.

Inspectors were satisfied that the facilities at the Treehouse were keeping patients safe, with staff being fully-qualified and receiving correct training.

The report, signed by Heidi Smoult, deputy chief inspector of hospitals, added: “Staff were devoted to doing all they could to support the emotional needs of patients, families and carers to minimise their distress. They helped patients live every day to the fullest.

You may also want to watch:

“The service had a vision and a mission statement for what it wanted to achieve.

“It had formed strong and lasting working relationships with other care providers and community organisations, and had taken a leadership role in the local healthcare environment to meet the needs of the local population.”

The timing of the report has been welcomed by EACH bosses, given the threat currently posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive, said: “I’m so proud of all our staff and volunteers.

“Everyone has a part to play in making sure children and families get the care they need.

“It’s not only the care staff, but everyone who contributes to make EACH the organisation it is.  “This huge achievement is testament to their commitment to be the best in all they do and I’d like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them.

“This has been wonderful news to receive in uncertain times.”

