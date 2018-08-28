That festive feeling at the EADT and Ipswich Star’s Concert of Carols

The EADT and Ipswich Star Concert of Carols at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The EADT and Ipswich Star’s concert of carols was held on Tuesday evening as festive preparations stepped up a gear.

Ipswich’s civic church, St Mary-le-Tower, once again hosted the event, which saw a big congregation enjoy some of our best loved carols.

There were readings by EADT and Ipswich Star heads of news, Natalie Sadler and Andrew Papworth, from columnist Lynne Mortimer and political writer Paul Geater.

And the charity address was made by Tim Holder, from the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Proceeds from the event went to the foundation’s Surviving Winter appeal, which helps people in need to pay heating bills during the cold winter months.

EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones, who gave the welcome and introduction, said: “This event continues to be a highlight of the festive season.”