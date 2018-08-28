Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

That festive feeling at the EADT and Ipswich Star’s Concert of Carols

PUBLISHED: 19:41 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:41 18 December 2018

The EADT and Ipswich Star Concert of Carols at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The EADT and Ipswich Star Concert of Carols at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The EADT and Ipswich Star’s concert of carols was held on Tuesday evening as festive preparations stepped up a gear.

The EADT and Ipswich Star Concert of Carols at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe EADT and Ipswich Star Concert of Carols at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s civic church, St Mary-le-Tower, once again hosted the event, which saw a big congregation enjoy some of our best loved carols.

There were readings by EADT and Ipswich Star heads of news, Natalie Sadler and Andrew Papworth, from columnist Lynne Mortimer and political writer Paul Geater.

And the charity address was made by Tim Holder, from the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Proceeds from the event went to the foundation’s Surviving Winter appeal, which helps people in need to pay heating bills during the cold winter months.

The EADT and Ipswich Star Concert of Carols at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe EADT and Ipswich Star Concert of Carols at St Mary-le-Tower in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

EADT and Ipswich Star editor Brad Jones, who gave the welcome and introduction, said: “This event continues to be a highlight of the festive season.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boy taken to hospital after accident with car on Bixley Road in Ipswich

Bixley Road at the junction of St Augustine's Gardens Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Detectives granted additional 36 hours to interview murder suspects

A heavy police presence remained in Turin Street and Kenyon Street yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

How to have a Brexit-free Christmas

Are these Brussels sprouts or just sprouts. Picture: David Lamming

Donations flood in for Kevin Beattie statue campaign – with £8,000 raised in first morning

Ipswich Town's Kevin Beattie and Clive Woods Picture: PA PHOTOS

Ipswich Town star lends support to RED January mental health campaign

Toto joined Suffolk Mind at Portman Road for the launch of RED January. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We need to be more clinical at set pieces’ - Pennington wants Town defenders to add goals

Matthew Pennington believes the Ipswich Town defenders need to start contributing goals. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists