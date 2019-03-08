Nostalgia

Fun and games at the EADT family fun day in 1985

Spinning around the dance floor at the EADT family day in Ipswich 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH Ivan Smith

It was all fun and games at the East Anglian Daily Times family day in the summer of 1985 in Ipswich.

People enjoying the food, drink and entertainment on offer at the EADT 1985 family day Picture: IVAN SMITH People enjoying the food, drink and entertainment on offer at the EADT 1985 family day Picture: IVAN SMITH

People from near and far came to Ipswich for a day of fun, food and entertainment.

A jester entertained the children with juggling and tricks Picture: IVAN SMITH A jester entertained the children with juggling and tricks Picture: IVAN SMITH

A jester entertaining the children with some fire juggling Picture: IVAN SMITH A jester entertaining the children with some fire juggling Picture: IVAN SMITH

Beaming smiles all round, as people tuck into the BBQ and a huge hog roast that was cooked up for the crowds of hungry visitors on a hot summer day.

Cooking up a storm at the EADT family day, in 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH Cooking up a storm at the EADT family day, in 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH

A jester entertained the children with jazzy juggling and jokes, while young and old enjoyed racing against each other on the Scalextric set.

Young and old enjoying racing the Scalextric cars Picture: IVAN SMITH Young and old enjoying racing the Scalextric cars Picture: IVAN SMITH

The crowds also danced all day long to the live music.

Do you remember the EADT family day in the summer of 1985?