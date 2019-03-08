E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

Fun and games at the EADT family fun day in 1985

PUBLISHED: 05:30 19 August 2019

Spinning around the dance floor at the EADT family day in Ipswich 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Spinning around the dance floor at the EADT family day in Ipswich 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Ivan Smith

It was all fun and games at the East Anglian Daily Times family day in the summer of 1985 in Ipswich.

People enjoying the food, drink and entertainment on offer at the EADT 1985 family day Picture: IVAN SMITHPeople enjoying the food, drink and entertainment on offer at the EADT 1985 family day Picture: IVAN SMITH

People from near and far came to Ipswich for a day of fun, food and entertainment.

A jester entertained the children with juggling and tricks Picture: IVAN SMITHA jester entertained the children with juggling and tricks Picture: IVAN SMITH

People from near and far came to the town for a day of fun, food and entertainment.

A jester entertaining the children with some fire juggling Picture: IVAN SMITHA jester entertaining the children with some fire juggling Picture: IVAN SMITH

You may also want to watch:

Beaming smiles all round, as people tuck into the BBQ and a huge hog roast that was cooked up for the crowds of hungry visitors on a hot summer day.

Cooking up a storm at the EADT family day, in 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITHCooking up a storm at the EADT family day, in 1985 Picture: IVAN SMITH

A jester entertained the children with jazzy juggling and jokes, while young and old enjoyed racing against each other on the Scalextric set.

Young and old enjoying racing the Scalextric cars Picture: IVAN SMITHYoung and old enjoying racing the Scalextric cars Picture: IVAN SMITH

The crowds also danced all day long to the live music.

Do you remember the EADT family day in the summer of 1985?

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Gareth Gates performs to full house at Greshams gig

Gareth Gates at Greshams, Ipswich on Saturday, August 17. Photo: Mick Parker

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Gareth Gates performs to full house at Greshams gig

Gareth Gates at Greshams, Ipswich on Saturday, August 17. Photo: Mick Parker

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

What do you think of the Elmer trail?

Kia-Rose Hardwicke with her Elmer sticker book Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists