Stunning photos show all things new for 2019

iWitness challenge winner Robert Mckenna with his brilliant photograph of a March tit Picture: ROBERT MCKENNA

For the New Year, we challenged our iWitness members to capture photos of all things new to 2019.

Evening Coastal photograph of the changing tides Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Our winner this week is Robert Mckenna, who sent in a lovely close-up shot of a March Tit perched on a post eating some nuts it had gathered up.

New ridge on old Thatch at Flempton Picture: PETER CUTTS

Graham Meadow took a shot of the frothing sea along the Suffolk coastline during an evening walk.

Photograph of well fed sheep Picture: JIM ROBERTS

Peter Cutt illustrates a new approach in our iWitness gallery, with new ridges on an old thatched roof at Flempton.

A winter dawn Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

The next iWitness challenge is water.

Cows enjoying the winter sunshine Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

We want to see all your Suffolk photography of crashing waves, splashing rain and flowing rivers.

A walk down old Felixstowe Picture: STEVE COOMBS

Submit your pictures to the iWitness website.

Are you a member of Suffolk iWitness yet? Click here to join and your photos could be featured on our websites in future weeks, or in one of our newspapers.