Stunning photos show all things new for 2019
PUBLISHED: 12:04 12 January 2019
Robert Mckenna
For the New Year, we challenged our iWitness members to capture photos of all things new to 2019.
Our winner this week is Robert Mckenna, who sent in a lovely close-up shot of a March Tit perched on a post eating some nuts it had gathered up.
Graham Meadow took a shot of the frothing sea along the Suffolk coastline during an evening walk.
Peter Cutt illustrates a new approach in our iWitness gallery, with new ridges on an old thatched roof at Flempton.
The next iWitness challenge is water.
We want to see all your Suffolk photography of crashing waves, splashing rain and flowing rivers.
