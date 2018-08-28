Take a trip back to the old Eagle Tavern on Wherstead Road from 1975
PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 December 2018
Archant
Pubs were the heart of the community for centuries and the Eagle Tavern in Ipswich fulfilled a vital role in the area for more than 100 years.
The popular pub stood on Wherstead Road and was one of many that served the busy hub around the docks and the clusters of small streets nestling alongside one of the town’s busiest thoroughfares.
The Eagle Tavern originally opened in 1861. According to the Ipswich Journal newspaper, in 1890 the landlord was granted consent to open daily at 5am in order to supply morning coffee to men at the Waterside Works.
The pub was part of the Tolly Cobbold estate – one of over 340 pubs the former brewery owned in and around Suffolk – but closed in 1977, just two years after the photos here were taken in 1975.
