Nostalgia

Take a trip back to the old Eagle Tavern on Wherstead Road from 1975

PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 December 2018

The Eagle Tavern, Wherstead Road, Ipswich, in March 1975.

Archant

Archant

Pubs were the heart of the community for centuries and the Eagle Tavern in Ipswich fulfilled a vital role in the area for more than 100 years.

Can you name this women from behind the bar in 1975?Can you name this women from behind the bar in 1975?

The popular pub stood on Wherstead Road and was one of many that served the busy hub around the docks and the clusters of small streets nestling alongside one of the town’s busiest thoroughfares.

Were you a regular punter in the 1970s?Were you a regular punter in the 1970s?

The Eagle Tavern originally opened in 1861. According to the Ipswich Journal newspaper, in 1890 the landlord was granted consent to open daily at 5am in order to supply morning coffee to men at the Waterside Works.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture?Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture?

The pub was part of the Tolly Cobbold estate – one of over 340 pubs the former brewery owned in and around Suffolk – but closed in 1977, just two years after the photos here were taken in 1975.

Who was on the keyboard at the Eagle Tavern, Ipswich, in 1975?Who was on the keyboard at the Eagle Tavern, Ipswich, in 1975?

Can you spot any old faces from our gallery? Do you know who was providing entertainment on piano that night? Share your memories via email

