Looking back at the Earl Kitchener pub in 1974
PUBLISHED: 19:14 11 June 2019
We take a look back at the pub the Earl Kitchener pub in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich in the summer of 1974.
taste the Mackeson surprise! Did you go to the Earl Kitchener in 1974? Picture: ARCHANT
The locals pack out the thiving pub to dance the night away to a live singer.
A group of ladies catching up at the Earl Kicthener pub in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
A group of ladies huddled together round one of the tables as the enjoy the entertainment.
A group of locals enjoying the busy buzz at the Earl Kitchener pub in the summer of 1974 Picture: ARCHANT
A singer and a pianist perform music to the crowds who appeared to be enjoying themselves.
The landlord and lady behind the bar Picture: ARCHANT
The landlord and lady stood proudly behind the bar, pulling pints for the pub goers.
Some live entertainment for the Earl Kitchener pub crowds Picture: ARCHANT
The locals looked like they were enjoying their night of entertainment with their friends.
