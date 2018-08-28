Poll

It might only be November but Christmas enthusiasts across Suffolk are already decking out their homes with festive decorations.

Traditionally people would wait until Christmas Eve to put up their Christmas tree, and in more recent times it became common to wait until December 1 but families are increasingly eager to start their festivities earlier and earlier.

Genna Austin, from Bury St Edmunds, put up her Christmas tree yesterday.

She said: “It’s only two weeks until December and it’s nice to have it up to enjoy the Christmas spirit.

“It makes you get more excited for Christmas Day and the kids can enjoy it.

“My children love the decorations and to see the joy on their faces makes me happy.”

Lianne Attwood, from Ipswich, said: “We normally put our tree up on December 1, but this year my little girl is so super excited for Christmas so we thought what is the harm in putting it up early?”

Is it too early to start the Christmas celebrations? When do you think it is acceptable? Please vote in our poll and let us know when you put up your Christmas tree and decorations.

When should you take your Christmas tree down?

Just in case you are wondering the traditional date for taking your Christmas decorations down is January 6, which is 12 days after Christmas. Any date later than that and you could be risking bad luck.