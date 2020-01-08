Ipswich nursery's joy at 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Staff and children at Early Years at Highfield - Whitehouse said they are overjoyed following an outstanding Ofsted rating

An Ipswich nursery is celebrating after being given an 'outstanding' rating following an Ofsted inspection.

Keith, aged 2 playing at the nursery

Early Years at Highfield (Whitehouse) was told its quality of education, behaviour and safeguarding was outstanding across the board in December, with particular praise being given to the "exciting" opportunities given to children.

The nursery was given no areas to improve.

The centre, which cares for 53 children between the ages of two and four, was yet to be inspected after opening in July 2017.

In the glowing report, inspector Kate Oakley said: "Children are extremely well settled. They build wonderful, warm relationships with staff and show high levels of confidence in social situations, such as group activities.

Payham, aged 3 having fun

"Parents talk about the wonderful progress their children make and how they have grown in confidence since attending."

The report added staff are "excellent role models" who give pupils the opportunity to learn and play indoors and outdoors, while maintaining a positive relationship with parents.

Manager Vikki Hale said: "As a team and company we are delighted to receive the outstanding rating.

The school was praised for inviting parents to explain their home language and culture

"Out team is passionate and committed to promoting play and learning through a genuine partnership with the children and families that attend our setting.

"We provide opportunities to develop new skills and understandings, and the chance to explore and experiment developing a passion for lifelong learning."

Also among areas praised was the school's approach of inviting parents into the nursery to share their home language and culture, while local police officers also visit to promote children's understanding of what the police do and how they can help.

Tulani Cook, deputy manager, added: "We are so very pleased with our outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Payham, aged 3 having a great time at Early Years at Highfield - Whitehouse

"Working as part of the team and in this community over the years has always been an amazing blessing and journey which we will continue on.

"We are very excited to begin the new year supporting our children and families, where we will be focusing on some amazing stories and interesting activities while learning and growing together, nurturing the children's needs."