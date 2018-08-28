Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

PUBLISHED: 14:25 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 30 November 2018

A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

East Anglian pigs wallowing to keep cool during the 2018 heatwave Picture: PETER CRICHTONEast Anglian pigs wallowing to keep cool during the 2018 heatwave Picture: PETER CRICHTON

East Anglia is on the “front line of managing the impacts of climate change in the UK” according to the Environment Agency’s regional director.

Dr Charles Beardall OBE said on-going improvements to weather modelling and warning systems, and maintenance and enhancements of flood defences are required to counteract rising sea levels and increased winter rainfall, while new strategies to safeguard water supplies are needed as summers become hotter and drier.

Mr Beardall’s comments came in the wake of the release of the much-anticipated UK Climate Projections 2018 report earlier this week, which uses the latest science from the Met Office to illustrate a range of future climate scenarios until 2100 based on different rates of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

The high emission scenario shows summer temperatures could be up to 5.4 °C hotter by 2070, while winters could be up to 4.2 °C warmer; the chance of a summer as hot as 2018 is around 50 % by 2050; sea levels in London could rise by up to 1.15 metres by 2100; average summer rainfall could decrease by up to 47 % by 2070, while there could be up to 35 % more precipitation in winter.

Sea levels are projected to rise over the 21st century and beyond under all emission scenarios – meaning we can expect to see an increase in both the frequency and magnitude of extreme water levels around the UK coastline. Even in the low emission scenario, the projections show the UK’s average yearly temperature could be up to 2.3 °C higher by the end of the century.

On flooding, Mr Beardall said the number of “episodic events”, when a massive downpour of rain happens in a short period of the time, are expected to increase in years to come.

Dr Charles Beardall (far right ) at the Ipswich Flood Barrier site alongside (eft to right) Sue Roper (Suffolk County Council), MP Ben Gummer and David Ellesmere.Dr Charles Beardall (far right ) at the Ipswich Flood Barrier site alongside (eft to right) Sue Roper (Suffolk County Council), MP Ben Gummer and David Ellesmere.

“We are constantly fine-tuning our modelling, so we know where they are going to land, and improving our extensive warning systems, so residents can take appropriate measures either to move out or move their belongings upstairs,” he said.

New flood defences being built have “taken into account the current climate change projections” said Mr Beardall, pointing to the £70m Ipswich  flood barrier scheme and the £140m spent over the past two decades to protect the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads, as examples of major capital projects in the region.

READ MORE: Make best use of time to prepare for sea level rise, says coastal flood expert

The increased chance of heatwaves also means “managing our water is a massive challenge”.

A sign at Felixstowe Ferry after a tidal surge last year.A sign at Felixstowe Ferry after a tidal surge last year.

“East Anglia is already the driest part of the country, and in a few decades a summer like we have just experienced will become the norm. The agriculture sector relies on access to water and in the future demand will increase - it’s a critical issue,” added Mr Beardall who said the combination of our shifting coastline, rising sea levels and lack of summer rain means East Anglia is on the “front line of managing the impacts of climate change in the UK”.

Also commenting on the report, head of Coastal Partnership East, Bill Parker said: “While this is an increasingly serious situation, we can make a difference if we take effective action now.

“Crucially, we need to be sure we manage the coast as a whole, taking into account areas that are currently undefended or who will need to re-align, alongside the areas currently defended from coastal erosion and flooding highlighted in the report.”

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich?

12:25 Adam Howlett
Lily Williams, 17, from Ipswich has not been seen seince leaving her home in Allenby Road sometime after 10pm on Thursday, November 29 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old woman from Ipswich.

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

41 minutes ago Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

13:43 Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

11:31 Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

11:27 Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

11:27
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

10:47 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

10:22 Sarah Chambers and Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide