Cold start but sunshine on the way

It will be a cloudy start for many today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It’s a chilly and cloudy start for much of Suffolk and north Essex this morning with temperatures starting off at around 3C.

More easterly parts of the region will also see a windy start to the day with forecasters expecting this to ease as we move into the afternoon.

As the day goes on, however, it is sunnier spells that could be on their way: bringing a hint of brightness among the cloudy conditions.

Temperatures today will hit a maxmimum of 7C in places but will feel closer to 3C.

Overnight there could be a touch of frost as skies remain clear overnight.

Thursday is set to be another grey and cloudy day with a chance of rain late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5C.