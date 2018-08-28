Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cold start but sunshine on the way

PUBLISHED: 07:18 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 09 January 2019

It will be a cloudy start for many today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It will be a cloudy start for many today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It’s a chilly and cloudy start for much of Suffolk and north Essex this morning with temperatures starting off at around 3C.

More easterly parts of the region will also see a windy start to the day with forecasters expecting this to ease as we move into the afternoon.

As the day goes on, however, it is sunnier spells that could be on their way: bringing a hint of brightness among the cloudy conditions.

Temperatures today will hit a maxmimum of 7C in places but will feel closer to 3C.

Overnight there could be a touch of frost as skies remain clear overnight.

Thursday is set to be another grey and cloudy day with a chance of rain late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Temperatures will reach a high of 5C.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

#includeImage($article, 225)

Isle of Dogs death: Man charged with sister’s murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

What would you do with Town’s out of contract players... including Bishop, Chambers and Gerken?

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers is out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

‘We all feel this is our home now’ says Italian, whose employer is paying for foreign workers to stay after Brexit

Assistant manager at the Carluccio's Bury St Edmunds branch Michele Pagliuca. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Steve Jupp to come out of retirement to take on role as Suffolk’s new Chief Constable

Steve Jupp has been selected to take the role of Suffolk's new Chief Constable Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists