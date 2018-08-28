Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More passengers using Greater Anglia trains despite summer reliability issues

PUBLISHED: 14:34 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 14 December 2018

More people are using Greater Anglia trains.

More people are using Greater Anglia trains.

Archant

A rail firm saw one of the largest increases in passenger numbers in the country - despite increasing reliability problems.

The new Stadler trains have had to be towed to Norwich but they should soon start travelling under their own power Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThe new Stadler trains have had to be towed to Norwich but they should soon start travelling under their own power Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The number of people travelling on Greater Anglia trains during the second quarter of 2018 increased by 4.2% over the same period last year, according to new figures from the Office of Road and Rail, the government’s official transport regulator.

The national increase across Britain was 1.9%.

There were 21.3million passenger journeys on the company’s trains between July 1 and September 30 this year – and the total passenger mileage broke the 1billion kilometre mark, meaning that the average journey was 47km or 29 miles.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the reliability of the trains in the region had slipped over the summer, partly because of track problems associated with the very hot weather during the summer.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “We’re very pleased to see more people travelling with us across our network and that growth in our passenger numbers is above the national average.

“Currently just over 87% of our trains run on time and we are spending £23m in improving the reliability of existing trains, while also investing £1.4 billion in brand new trains which will start to replace our existing trains from the middle of next year.

“All the new trains will be longer with more seats, plug and USB points, air conditioning and free wifi, all of which helps us play a positive part in our region’s economy.”

Greater Anglia’s new trains, built by Swiss company Stadler, have started to arrive in the region and are being tested at the company’s Crown Point depot in Norwich.

The first to travel under its own power in Britain is expected to go on a test run in the middle of the night over the next few days – and night-time testing is expected to start in earnest on routes across the region in early 2019.

However you will have to be a dedicated rail enthusiast with perfect night vision to see these trains in action – they are expected to operate between 2am and 5am in the mornings, while the tracks have little other traffic to disturb their test runs that have to be completed before they can enter passenger service on the region’s rural lines from the summer of 2019.

Topic Tags:

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

48 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A new picture of missing person Andrew Derrett has been released in a bid to try and find him.

Gallery Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

50 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

“Emotionally charged” - police officer tells court of scene after Tavis stabbing

55 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A policeman who went to the scene of the stabbing of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has described it as “the most challenging” he’d ever had to manage.

Snow could come to Suffolk this weekend

13:42 Jake Foxford
Areas like Long Melford could see a dusting of snow, with freezing rain also forecast Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It’s snow joke - the Met Office has forecast the cold stuff this weekend in Suffolk and north Essex.

‘It makes us extremely proud’: Joy at young people’s ‘staggering’ transformation during 12-week self-discovery journey

13:26 Andrew Papworth
A residential trip held as part of the Inspire Suffolk Prince's Trust team programme Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

They have been on a rollercoaster journey of self-discovery which is set to change their outlook on life forever.

Second inquest into death of man in ship explosion after new evidence comes to light

12 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
An second inquest will be held into the death of Celso Banas in the new year Picture: Archant

A second inquest will be held into the death of a Filipino man who died whilst working aboard a ship after new evidence came to light.

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

10:07 Jake Foxford
There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A serious incident is causing traffic and delays in Ipswich after paramedics and police were called to a row of shops.

More passengers using Greater Anglia trains despite summer reliability issues

50 minutes ago Paul Geater
More people are using Greater Anglia trains.

A rail firm saw one of the largest increases in passenger numbers in the country - despite increasing reliability problems.

The pioneering technology behind Suffolk’s Sizewell C reactor is put to the test in China

13:49 Jessica Hill
Tainshan nuclear power plant in China. Picture: EDF/ zwx@TNPJVC

A nuclear reactor which uses the same technology as is planned for Sizewell C has just been successfully launched in China.

Most read

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide