Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Greater Anglia has confirmed that the average price for its regulated tickets – season tickets, and anytime and off-peak “walk-on” fares – will rise by an average of 3.1%. That is set by the inflation rate recorded in January.

It means the cost of an annual season ticket from Ipswich to London will rise by £208 to £6,548. The rises take effect from January 2.

The company said it would be freezing the fares for tickets booked in advance – they are available for most longer journeys for passengers who plan their travel in advance.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Our average fare increase is 3.1 per cent, however, we’re freezing our advance fares, which start from just £5 and can be up to 60-70 per cent lower than walk-up fares.

“The 3.1 per cent increase applies to Government regulated fares, such as season tickets and anytime singles and returns. We need to apply this increase, as many of our costs will also increase in line with inflation.”

The rise attracted anger from rail unions and concern from passenger user groups. The rise is set by the government based on the Retail Price Index rise in July. There have been calls for the more widely-used Consumer Price Index (which excludes housing costs) to be used to set rail fares.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said “the rail industry cannot be short of funding” as passengers contribute more than £10 billion a year.

He went on: “When will this translate into a more reliable railway and better value for money for passengers?”

Mr Smith called for a “fairer, clearer fares formula” based on the CPI measure of inflation rather than the “discredited” RPI figure.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union slammed the January fare increase as “another kick in the teeth for passengers on Britain’s rip-off railways”.

General secretary Mick Cash claimed British people will be paying “the highest fares in Europe on our rammed-out and unreliable services”.

He insisted the “only solution” is a publicly-owned railway “free from the greed of the private train companies.”

Fare rises:

Ipswich to Liverpool Street:

Annual: £6,548 – £6,756.

Monthly: £628.70 – £648.60

Weekly: £163.70 – £168.90

Anytime single: £50.90 – £52.50

Anytime return: £79.40 – £81.90

Colchester – Liverpool Street

Annual: £5,104 – £5,264

Monthly: £490 – £505.40

Weekly: £127.60 – £131.60

Anytime day single: £30.00 – £30.90

Anytime day return: £53.60 – £55.30

Stowmarket – Liverpool Street

Annual: £6,756 – £6,972

Monthly: £648.60 – £669.40

Weekly: £168.90 – £174.30

Anytime single: £54.90 – £56.60

Anytime return: £87.70 – £90.50

Manningtree – Liverpool Street

Annual: £5,708 – £5,888

Monthly: £548 – £565.30

Weekly: £142.70 – £147.20

Anytime day single: £33.60 – £34.60

Anytime return: £57.20 – £59.00

Clacton to Liverpool Street:

Annual: £5,624 – £5,800

Monthly: £540.00 – £556.80

Weekly: £140.60 – £145.00

Anytime single: £36.20 – £37.30

Anytime return: £55.60 – £57.30