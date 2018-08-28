Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

PUBLISHED: 11:31 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:31 30 November 2018

Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Greater Anglia has confirmed that the average price for its regulated tickets – season tickets, and anytime and off-peak “walk-on” fares – will rise by an average of 3.1%. That is set by the inflation rate recorded in January.

It means the cost of an annual season ticket from Ipswich to London will rise by £208 to £6,548. The rises take effect from January 2.

The company said it would be freezing the fares for tickets booked in advance – they are available for most longer journeys for passengers who plan their travel in advance.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Our average fare increase is 3.1 per cent, however, we’re freezing our advance fares, which start from just £5 and can be up to 60-70 per cent lower than walk-up fares.

“The 3.1 per cent increase applies to Government regulated fares, such as season tickets and anytime singles and returns. We need to apply this increase, as many of our costs will also increase in line with inflation.”

The rise attracted anger from rail unions and concern from passenger user groups. The rise is set by the government based on the Retail Price Index rise in July. There have been calls for the more widely-used Consumer Price Index (which excludes housing costs) to be used to set rail fares.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said “the rail industry cannot be short of funding” as passengers contribute more than £10 billion a year.

He went on: “When will this translate into a more reliable railway and better value for money for passengers?”

Mr Smith called for a “fairer, clearer fares formula” based on the CPI measure of inflation rather than the “discredited” RPI figure.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union slammed the January fare increase as “another kick in the teeth for passengers on Britain’s rip-off railways”.

General secretary Mick Cash claimed British people will be paying “the highest fares in Europe on our rammed-out and unreliable services”.

He insisted the “only solution” is a publicly-owned railway “free from the greed of the private train companies.”

Fare rises:

Ipswich to Liverpool Street:

Annual: £6,548 – £6,756.

Monthly: £628.70 – £648.60

Weekly: £163.70 – £168.90

Anytime single: £50.90 – £52.50

Anytime return: £79.40 – £81.90

Colchester – Liverpool Street

Annual: £5,104 – £5,264

Monthly: £490 – £505.40

Weekly: £127.60 – £131.60

Anytime day single: £30.00 – £30.90

Anytime day return: £53.60 – £55.30

Stowmarket – Liverpool Street

Annual: £6,756 – £6,972

Monthly: £648.60 – £669.40

Weekly: £168.90 – £174.30

Anytime single: £54.90 – £56.60

Anytime return: £87.70 – £90.50

Manningtree – Liverpool Street

Annual: £5,708 – £5,888

Monthly: £548 – £565.30

Weekly: £142.70 – £147.20

Anytime day single: £33.60 – £34.60

Anytime return: £57.20 – £59.00

Clacton to Liverpool Street:

Annual: £5,624 – £5,800

Monthly: £540.00 – £556.80

Weekly: £140.60 – £145.00

Anytime single: £36.20 – £37.30

Anytime return: £55.60 – £57.30

Topic Tags:

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

17 minutes ago Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

20 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

20 minutes ago
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

10:47 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

‘A travesty of justice – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges’

10:22 Sarah Chambers
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

08:33 Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

08:10 Adam Howlett
The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

A spectacular illuminated street act entertained crowds at Ipswich’s Cornhill last night.

Unforgettable trip for Jacee and family, thanks to support from charity

07:30 Tom Potter
Colin Fisk'’s daughter, Jacee, at Disneyland Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY

A Suffolk schoolgirl took the trip of a lifetime to meet her favourite Disney idols, thanks to a charity for young victims of crime.

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide