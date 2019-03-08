E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Geoff Capes raises the bar in East Anglia's strongest man competition in 1987

PUBLISHED: 14:32 22 October 2019

East Anglia hosted the strongest man competition at the Corn Exchange in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

East Anglia hosted the strongest man competition at the Corn Exchange in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

We take a trip back to the Corn Exchange in Ipswich for East Anglia's strongest man competition in 1987.

A array of activities were set up in the Corn Exchange to demonstrate to strength to the crowd Picture: ARCHANTA array of activities were set up in the Corn Exchange to demonstrate to strength to the crowd Picture: ARCHANT

Geoff sprung to fame in the 1970s as a shotputter, setting British and Commonwealth records, competing in two Olympics and representing Britain 67 times, winning 35 competitions.

Who could hold a heavy crate up for the longest was one of the challenges Picture: ARCHANTWho could hold a heavy crate up for the longest was one of the challenges Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

In 1987 he was at the Corn Exchange to host East Anglia's Strongest Man - a chance to show off his unique talents as well as providing a series of interesting challenges for those keen to follow in his footsteps.

Strongman Geoff Capes holds two women on stage at the Corn Exchange to show his great strength Picture: ARCHANTStrongman Geoff Capes holds two women on stage at the Corn Exchange to show his great strength Picture: ARCHANT

The event sponsored by Tolly Cobbold appeared to be full of action as opponents got knocked out during timed challenges.

Competitors put their strength to the test in multiple different challenges Picture: ARCHANTCompetitors put their strength to the test in multiple different challenges Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the strongest man event at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich 1987? Did you take part or attend the evening or recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

Former shotput champ Geoff Caoes hosts the event in 1987 Picture: ARCHANTFormer shotput champ Geoff Caoes hosts the event in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fears over acid leak

The acid spill is believed to have happened in The Street in Wherstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter visits mosque to talk Brexit and Kashmir

Dr Dan Poulter visited Ipswich Mosque. Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER

‘Let’s not give anyone any reason to have doubts about us’ – Holy on importance of Rotherham clash

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy wasn't happy with own performance against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Ross Halls

How a fascinating trip to Germany gave me a new perspective on Brexit

Liz Nice visits Berlin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists