Geoff Capes raises the bar in East Anglia's strongest man competition in 1987

East Anglia hosted the strongest man competition at the Corn Exchange in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

We take a trip back to the Corn Exchange in Ipswich for East Anglia's strongest man competition in 1987.

A array of activities were set up in the Corn Exchange to demonstrate to strength to the crowd Picture: ARCHANT A array of activities were set up in the Corn Exchange to demonstrate to strength to the crowd Picture: ARCHANT

Geoff sprung to fame in the 1970s as a shotputter, setting British and Commonwealth records, competing in two Olympics and representing Britain 67 times, winning 35 competitions.

Who could hold a heavy crate up for the longest was one of the challenges Picture: ARCHANT Who could hold a heavy crate up for the longest was one of the challenges Picture: ARCHANT

In 1987 he was at the Corn Exchange to host East Anglia's Strongest Man - a chance to show off his unique talents as well as providing a series of interesting challenges for those keen to follow in his footsteps.

Strongman Geoff Capes holds two women on stage at the Corn Exchange to show his great strength Picture: ARCHANT Strongman Geoff Capes holds two women on stage at the Corn Exchange to show his great strength Picture: ARCHANT

The event sponsored by Tolly Cobbold appeared to be full of action as opponents got knocked out during timed challenges.

Competitors put their strength to the test in multiple different challenges Picture: ARCHANT Competitors put their strength to the test in multiple different challenges Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the strongest man event at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich 1987? Did you take part or attend the evening or recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

Former shotput champ Geoff Caoes hosts the event in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Former shotput champ Geoff Caoes hosts the event in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

