Geoff Capes raises the bar in East Anglia's strongest man competition in 1987
PUBLISHED: 14:32 22 October 2019
Archant
We take a trip back to the Corn Exchange in Ipswich for East Anglia's strongest man competition in 1987.
Geoff sprung to fame in the 1970s as a shotputter, setting British and Commonwealth records, competing in two Olympics and representing Britain 67 times, winning 35 competitions.
You may also want to watch:
In 1987 he was at the Corn Exchange to host East Anglia's Strongest Man - a chance to show off his unique talents as well as providing a series of interesting challenges for those keen to follow in his footsteps.
The event sponsored by Tolly Cobbold appeared to be full of action as opponents got knocked out during timed challenges.
Do you remember the strongest man event at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich 1987? Did you take part or attend the evening or recognise anyone in our photo gallery?
To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk