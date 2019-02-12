Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Suffolk and Essex set for cool and breezy start to the week

PUBLISHED: 07:10 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:10 04 March 2019

Suffolk is set for a mainly dry day with the risk of evening showers PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk is set for a mainly dry day with the risk of evening showers PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk and Essex are set for a cool and breezy Monday - although temperatures are set to remain above average.

There is a risk of a few showers though the evening but generally the weather is set to be bright and dry.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It’s looking bright today. The forecast is mainly dry with sunshine breaking through at times as well.

“We will have a few showers , particularly this evening where it could become quite blustery.

“Generally it will be cool and breezy. “The winds have eased from the overnight period.

“There are still some gusts of about 30mph on the north Norfolk coast.

It is just a little warmer than usual for this time of year, around 11C.

“It will be dry tomorrow too with a bit of cloud coming from the southwest.

“Temperatures will be around 12C.”

Most Read

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – PC assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Death of man who fell after leaving care home accidental, inquest hears

The Orwell Care Home near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Most Read

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – PC assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Death of man who fell after leaving care home accidental, inquest hears

The Orwell Care Home near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk and Essex set for cool and breezy start to the week

Suffolk is set for a mainly dry day with the risk of evening showers PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Find out where planned roadworks are taking place this week

Will these roadworks affect you? Stock picture of A12. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Death of man who fell after leaving care home accidental, inquest hears

The Orwell Care Home near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists