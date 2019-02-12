Suffolk and Essex set for cool and breezy start to the week

Suffolk is set for a mainly dry day with the risk of evening showers PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk and Essex are set for a cool and breezy Monday - although temperatures are set to remain above average.

There is a risk of a few showers though the evening but generally the weather is set to be bright and dry.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “It’s looking bright today. The forecast is mainly dry with sunshine breaking through at times as well.

“We will have a few showers , particularly this evening where it could become quite blustery.

“Generally it will be cool and breezy. “The winds have eased from the overnight period.

“There are still some gusts of about 30mph on the north Norfolk coast.

It is just a little warmer than usual for this time of year, around 11C.

“It will be dry tomorrow too with a bit of cloud coming from the southwest.

“Temperatures will be around 12C.”