Region set to avoid rain during the day - but it will hit later

A rainy afternoon in Ipswich. Archant

Most of East Anglia will avoid the heavy rain sweeping across western parts of the UK during the day – but it will reach the region tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Much of the region will remain largely dry during today, with some wind, and it will feel mild – with maximum temperatures around the 11C (50F) mark.

Western parts of the UK are set to experience some heavy spells of wet weather during the day, but it will around 8pm before that band of rain reaches parts of Suffolk and north Essex.

The rain will eventually clear in the early hours of Wednesday.

Tomorrow could see some early morning showers across Suffolk and north Essex before another largely dry day with some bright spells.

It will feel cooler tomorrow, with highs at 9C (48F), and become breezier through the evening.

Forecasters are predicting a similar outlook for Thursday – cloudy and breezy with the chance of the occassional rain shower.