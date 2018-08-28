Cold but bright weather set for Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 07:33 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:33 12 December 2018
It will be a grey start to Wednesday in East Anglia with brighter but colder weather set to creep in as the day goes on.
Temperatures will start at around 4C this morning with a little bit of cloud still lingering over parts of our region.
Forecasters says that a touch of frost is possible this morning in some parts of our region.
As the day goes on, however, conditions should get brighter and breezier.
Temperatures will reach a maximum of around 7C but will feel more like 4 or 5C.
Thursday will remain try but cold with temperatures during the day at around 5C.
Forecasters say that the cold air is set to continue for the next few days at least.