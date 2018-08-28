Partly Cloudy

Cold but bright weather set for Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 07:33 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:33 12 December 2018

This day will start grey but will be getting brighter later on Picture: NICK BUTCHER

©archant2014

It will be a grey start to Wednesday in East Anglia with brighter but colder weather set to creep in as the day goes on.

Temperatures will start at around 4C this morning with a little bit of cloud still lingering over parts of our region.

Forecasters says that a touch of frost is possible this morning in some parts of our region.

As the day goes on, however, conditions should get brighter and breezier.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of around 7C but will feel more like 4 or 5C.

Thursday will remain try but cold with temperatures during the day at around 5C.

Forecasters say that the cold air is set to continue for the next few days at least.

Live Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May’s vote of no confidence triggered

23 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of confidence. Picture: PARBUL/PA Wire

Conservative MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence which is set to take place this evening.

The impact of global warming is already being felt at Suffolk Yacht Harbour

36 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Sundown at Suffolk Yacht Harbour. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When we dwell on the current impact of global warming, we tend to think of polar ice caps melting or Californian wild fires, both of which might seem a world away from sleepy Suffolk. But Jonathan Dyke, the managing director of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, says he can already see the impact of climate change on his harbour in Levington.

Road to be closed for emergency repairs

05:19 Andrew Papworth
An emergency road closure will take place in Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A village road is to be closed for the majority of a day so highways workers can carry out emergency repairs to the carriageway.

Police hunt attackers after man stabbed in head in Cardinal Park Nando’s

Yesterday, 21:54 Will Jefford
Police attended teh scene of the attack in Nando's. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man suffered stab wounds to the head in a “targeted attack” in front of horrified diners in a Nando’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre.

Anger at Judge’s decision to cut “predators” jail time

Yesterday, 21:08 Will Jefford
George-Hari Constantinescu and Danut Gheorghe. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A prominent women’s campaigner has hit out after two convicted sex offenders have had their sentence for attempted rape cut on appeal.

Mystery woman chases after handbag thieves

Yesterday, 19:00 Jake Foxford
A young woman gave chase from Spring Road into Springhurst Close when the theives dropped the handbag and fled Picture: PHIL MORELY

A mystery heroine chased a pair of thieves in Ipswich after a woman in her 70s had her bag snatched.

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

Yesterday, 13:57 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Put on your detective hat for a Peaky Blinders themed mystery event

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
CluedUpp's latest murder mystery game is coming to Bury St Edmunds and Colchester. Photo: CluedUpp

This is your chance to become Sherlock Holmes for the day as you take part in a giant detective adventure across town.

Police seal off Nando’s in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, after man hurt in restaurant

Yesterday, 19:17
Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police have sealed off Nando’s in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, tonight after a man was believed to have been hurt in an incident inside the restaurant.

Family notices
