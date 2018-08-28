Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The perfect Christmas gift? A knitted ‘Marmite jar’ in your stocking...

PUBLISHED: 18:45 21 November 2018

'I tend to look at classic British products when it comes to making packaging,' says Nicola Gibson Picture: Nicola Gibson

'I tend to look at classic British products when it comes to making packaging,' says Nicola Gibson Picture: Nicola Gibson

Archant

Gifts can arrive in a too-large cardboard box from a warehouse far, far away or with a flourish from a local artisan. We unwrap a selection box of delights

'I create simple sustainable jewellery from sea glass, stones and fragments of ceramic and shell that I find at low tide along the shoreline,' says Buzz Mitchell Picture: Buzz Mitchell'I create simple sustainable jewellery from sea glass, stones and fragments of ceramic and shell that I find at low tide along the shoreline,' says Buzz Mitchell Picture: Buzz Mitchell

For Buzz Mitchell, the North Sea is surely a BFF – a best friend forever. “When not in my studio I spend a lot of time walking favourite stretches of our beautiful Suffolk coast, beach-combing and drawing the windswept coastal plants,” says the former graphic designer and art director.

“I create simple sustainable jewellery from sea glass, stones and fragments of ceramic and shell that I find at low tide along the shoreline.

“I never polish my finds; they are entirely crafted by waves over the decades. I combine them with sterling silver or gold, and natural cords with adjustable lengths. Snip the price off my tiny handmade label and you’re left with the name of the beach where the piece was found.”

A knitted-wire magpie, by Nicola Gibson Picture: Nicola GibsonA knitted-wire magpie, by Nicola Gibson Picture: Nicola Gibson

Buzz also says: “I love the hidden history – and like to think I’m recycling the lost city of Dunwich, the old pier at Southwold, or just giving new life to a discarded bottle.

“I also take commissions using customers’ own beach-finds, as these make lovely personal gifts.”

Her jewellery (and graphite drawings) can be bought from Darsham Nurseries, CraftCo in Southwold, Matt Space in Framlingham, or via www.buzzmitchell.bigcartel.com

Wildlife comes under the spotlight, almost literally, in the creations of Annette Rolston and Mike Fenton Picture: Michael FentonWildlife comes under the spotlight, almost literally, in the creations of Annette Rolston and Mike Fenton Picture: Michael Fenton

Like many makers, Buzz offers gift vouchers, too.

“When it comes to my own Christmas shopping, these days I’m so busy with events and commissions that I tend to leave it to the last minute. But I often swap with other makers whose work I like – it saves money and is a lovely way to promote each other’s work.”

Arabella Marshall makes doors, screens, sculptures, plates, jewellery and more Picture: Arabella MarshallArabella Marshall makes doors, screens, sculptures, plates, jewellery and more Picture: Arabella Marshall

While Buzz has the sea, mosaic-maker Joy Holden is inspired by the land where Norfolk and Suffolk meet. “Walking in the countryside, I enjoy the profusion of shapes and colours which aggregate into beautiful, complex patterns.”

Her finished designs are backed with glass-fibre-reinforced concrete, which makes a mosaic suitable for indoors or outdoors.

And her own shopping? “I, personally, purchase Christmas presents when I find them through the year and then panic over the ones I haven’t got or, indeed, the ones I can’t find.”

Clair Rice's creations range from windows to hangings in the shape of Christmas trees and angels, and more Picture: Michael FentonClair Rice's creations range from windows to hangings in the shape of Christmas trees and angels, and more Picture: Michael Fenton

www.jhmosaics.co.uk

Nicola Gibson defies labelling. Knitted wire magpies and bees… embroidered and hand-stitched food “packaging” for Heinz beans, Jacob’s crackers, Colman’s Mustard and more. If you’re after something unusual…

Mosaic artist Joy Holden says: 'Walking in the countryside, I enjoy the profusion of shapes and colours...' Picture: JOY HOLDENMosaic artist Joy Holden says: 'Walking in the countryside, I enjoy the profusion of shapes and colours...' Picture: JOY HOLDEN

“I work in a range of different mediums and the thing that defines my work is that it is constantly evolving, so not something which is easy to define at all!” confirms the Norwich-based creative, who also runs workshops.

“The kind of comment I often get is ‘Ooo, what have you made this time?’ because the way I respond to influences is ever-changing, although I tend to refer to historical references and the natural world.

“New work over the past few months has been about incorporating the living world into my design, with price tags ranging from £10-£60. Also, illuminated work from £85-£185.

David Whatley's work is sure to raise a smile Picture: David WhatleyDavid Whatley's work is sure to raise a smile Picture: David Whatley

“Commissions take from two to six weeks in general, unless it is an especially large or ambitious task!”

And the key question: “Like a lot of people, my Christmas shopping is based on the times when I’m most likely to have money in my account! I start to worry about it from about the beginning of October but I will buy things throughout the year if I see them.

“I like it if most of it is done by mid December but, realistically, I will always run the late-order-gauntlet and hope the perfect last-minute gift turns up before the big day!”

Kate Heath is a goldsmith and silversmith Picture: KATE HEATHKate Heath is a goldsmith and silversmith Picture: KATE HEATH

www.nicolagibson.net

An “experience” always makes a great gift.

The Saori Shed. What could you make? Picture: The Saori ShedThe Saori Shed. What could you make? Picture: The Saori Shed

On the Norfolk-Suffolk border we find The Saori Shed weaving studio run by Kim Morgan. We can book sessions and go where our imaginations take us.

“It is freestyle hand-weaving without rules and restrictions,” says The Saori Shed. “It is open to everyone, regardless of age, gender, physical ability or intellectual aptitude. Be bold and adventurous!

“In a saori studio the looms are set up with warp threads so you can come in, sit down and weave. It is the freedom to create: to paint with yarn and fibres to express our minds freely without regulations.”

Potter Pat Southwood offers 'taster' sessions at her workshop next to Salhouse Broad Picture: Pat SouthwoodPotter Pat Southwood offers 'taster' sessions at her workshop next to Salhouse Broad Picture: Pat Southwood

www.thesaorished.co.uk

Arabella Marshall runs kiln-formed glass courses in her studio near Woodbridge. They’re open to folk with any level of experience (from none upwards).

Her own work includes doors, screens and sculptures. Smaller items range from plates to jewellery. Arabella says she doesn’t have many new pieces available just now, but “I do have a lovely selection of last year’s iridescent glass bowls for sale, and if anyone feels inspired to treat themselves to a beautiful fused-glass window for the new year then they should by all means get in touch!”

Buzz Mitchell. 'I love the hidden history  and like to think Im recycling the lost city of Dunwich, the old pier at Southwold...' Picture: Claire WhittenburyBuzz Mitchell. 'I love the hidden history  and like to think Im recycling the lost city of Dunwich, the old pier at Southwold...' Picture: Claire Whittenbury

www.arabellamarshall.com

Who hasn’t fancied a go at throwing a pot? Pat Southwood offers “taster” sessions at her workshop next to Salhouse Broad, north-east of Norwich.

“People can buy a gift card for a two-hour throwing session on the potter’s wheel or a whole-day experience for two people.” And, of course, she makes and sells her own wood-fired ceramics.

'The kind of comment I often get is 'The kind of comment I often get is "Ooo, what have you made this time?" because the way I respond to influences is ever-changing.' Picture: NICOLA GIBSON

Christmas – well-planned or desperate panic?

“Well, I have literally just got back from a study tour of Japan in preparation for a major exhibition in 2020, so quite a few presents this year came from small independent shops in Kyoto. Hand-sewn vintage kimonos, nice brushes, handmade paper – that sort of thing.”

www.patsouthwood.co.uk

It all began in Tuscany for Clair Rice. Happily for us, she came back to Norfolk after finishing her apprenticeship in traditional leaded windows and fused glass.

Today, her creations at Hunnybunny Glass range from the aforementioned windows to hangings in the shape of Christmas trees and angels. Clair also runs workshops in the copper foil method.

www.facebook.com/hunnybunnyglass

Wildlife comes under the spotlight almost literally in the creations of fine artists Annette Rolston and Mike Fenton. They use the traditional skills of hand-carving print blocks and print, through a traditional press, onto fabrics.

They make cushions, lampshades, lights and more. Animals feature greatly: from owls and deer to butterflies and frogs.

www.annetterolston.com

Kate Heath is a goldsmith and silversmith, making individually-designed pieces under the name of L’hermitage Jewellery – inspired by her love of mixing traditional silversmithing with a modern edge.

All her gold and silver jewellery is hallmarked at the London Assay Office.

David makes dragons – and lots of quirky things besides, such as a metal fish-and-bicycle-wheel weather vane.

David Whatley is interested in the properties of materials and process, and he’s drawn to aged and weathered surface and structure – developing craft items in wood and ceramics.

* Joy Holden, Kate Heath, David Whatley, The Saori Shed, Clair Rice, and Annette Rolston and Mike Fenton can all be found at the craft centre designermakers21 in St Nicholas Street, Diss. It’s open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 5pm.

Topic Tags:

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

19:34 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Poll Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

19:30 Will Jefford and Megan Aldous
The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Prosecco lovers will be fizzing with delight to hear a three-litre bottle of their favourite beverage is currently on sale.

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

19:16 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich’s newly revamped Cornhill was given an extra touch of glamour today, as filming for a new reality series came to town.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Trespass incident causing train delays

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed due to an earlier incident Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed for up to 40 minutes due to a trespassing incident.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

15:42 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

Broadchurch, The Fall, Sherlock - how TV crime dramas are helping recruit science students in Suffolk

15:34 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk New College science teacher and curriculum co-ordinator Harry Smy (centre) with students Topaz Postma (left) and Tyreece Hunt (right). Picture: JOHN NICE

A college in Suffolk has said it believes the popularity in crime dramas on TV has helped boost take up in science subjects, after demand for places has quadrupled.

Eyewitness describes victim of Ipswich stabbing “writhing” around on ground

14:24 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A customer at an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant has described seeing a 16-year-old boy “writhing” on the ground in the car park after an alleged stabbing.

Reaction to sudden departure of mental health boss days before CQC report

19:00 Emily Townsend
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Campaigners have shared their views on the sudden resignation of a mental health trust chief – just days before a new inspection report is due to be published.

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide