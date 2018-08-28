Video

Is this Felixstowe’s largest home Christmas lights display?

Mike Talbot has covered his house in Christmas lights in aid of EACH and the Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Felixstowe shines a lot brighter at Christmas thanks to one committed festive lights fan who is raising money for charities in Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Talbot lives in Oak Close and has decorated his house for the last 10 years.

He is now supporting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) and Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service.

He started 10 years ago but for the last four years he has invited the community to see the lights switched on to officially start Christmas in the area.

Mr Talbot said: “We have been doing the Christmas lights show for 10 years. It started off with six decorations outside for my son, then I added a few more each year for the grandchildren.

Mike Talbot with Pippa, Joshua, Millie-Jo, Imogen and Yasmine who have come to see the lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Mike Talbot with Pippa, Joshua, Millie-Jo, Imogen and Yasmine who have come to see the lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I remember that I saw a bunch of lights at a charity shop and decided to buy them - it’s just grown and grown from there.”

Mr Talbot estimates the display has cost him almost £2,000 since he started assembling his displays.

While thousands of bulbs might sound like a big expense on electricity, he uses low-energy lightbulbs - which means the bill at the end of the month is just £38.

He added: “We have supported East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) for two years and I read a story about Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service who had saved the lives of a few immigrants that were trying to get to the country, so I think it is important to support them too.”

Joshua, Millie-Jo, Yasmine and Imogen love the lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNN Joshua, Millie-Jo, Yasmine and Imogen love the lights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNN

“This year was by far the best. I have over 40 sets of lights and I hope to keep adding to the display.

“I hope that with a bit more publicity this year I can raise even more money.”