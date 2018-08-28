Is this Felixstowe’s largest home Christmas lights display?
PUBLISHED: 16:55 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:55 02 December 2018
Archant
Felixstowe shines a lot brighter at Christmas thanks to one committed festive lights fan who is raising money for charities in Suffolk.
Mike Talbot lives in Oak Close and has decorated his house for the last 10 years.
He is now supporting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) and Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service.
He started 10 years ago but for the last four years he has invited the community to see the lights switched on to officially start Christmas in the area.
Mr Talbot said: “We have been doing the Christmas lights show for 10 years. It started off with six decorations outside for my son, then I added a few more each year for the grandchildren.
“I remember that I saw a bunch of lights at a charity shop and decided to buy them - it’s just grown and grown from there.”
Mr Talbot estimates the display has cost him almost £2,000 since he started assembling his displays.
While thousands of bulbs might sound like a big expense on electricity, he uses low-energy lightbulbs - which means the bill at the end of the month is just £38.
He added: “We have supported East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) for two years and I read a story about Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service who had saved the lives of a few immigrants that were trying to get to the country, so I think it is important to support them too.”
“This year was by far the best. I have over 40 sets of lights and I hope to keep adding to the display.
“I hope that with a bit more publicity this year I can raise even more money.”