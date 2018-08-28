Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

PUBLISHED: 11:57 10 December 2018

Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Greater Anglia passengers will face more bus journeys in early 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRYGreater Anglia passengers will face more bus journeys in early 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

But Network Rail says that by April the £250m project to replace outdated overhead wires between Stratford and Chelmsford will be finished and there should be no further long-term line closures.

For the fourth winter running, Network Rail is closing the rail line between Ingatestone and Liverpool street for the best part of the first three months of the year . . . following a total closure of the London end of the route between Christmas and the New Year.

There will be bus replacement services on the line to London every weekend from the end of January to the end of March.

These will be the familiar bus replacements to Newbury Park Central Line station from either Ingatestone or Witham stations. The only exception is the weekend of 16/17 February when the buses will be running from Ipswich to Colchester instead.

The closures will allow Network Rail to continue replacing overhead wires at Forest Gate station – and to continue with the rebuilding of Shenfield near Brentwood.

This work started at Christmas 2015 as part of the Crossrail project to build a new line under London – and should mean that the new trains being introduced by Greater Anglia from next May do not have to slow down in high temperatures because of sagging overhead lines.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “We are making a huge investment into Anglia’s rail network to carry out major improvements to rail travel in the region as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this work and advise them to check before they travel.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director said: “We know customers would rather stay on the train all the way to their destination, but I’d like to assure passengers that they will still be able to complete their journeys, even if part of it is by bus.

“We’re sorry that customers are inconvenienced by these works, but together with Network Rail, we’re working to transform the railway in East Anglia. Next year the first of our new trains will come into service.”

Where will the disruption hit?

Rail replacement services will run at weekends in 2019 as follows:

Sunday 13 January: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Sunday 27 January: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday/Sunday 2/3 February: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday/Sunday 9/10 February: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday/Sunday 16/17 February: Colchester to Ipswich

Saturday 23 February: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Sunday 24 February: Witham to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday 2 March: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Sunday 3 March: Witham to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday/Sunday 9/10 March: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday/Sunday 16/17 March: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday/Sunday 23/24 March: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Saturday/Sunday 30/31 March: Ingatestone to Shenfield / Newbury Park

Topic Tags:

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Suffolk schools report success from social mobility pilot

33 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chantry Academy, which recently received a 'good' Ofsted report, has reported success in its social mobility project funded by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools in Suffolk awarded a share of a seven-figure sum for social mobility projects have reported significant successes in the first year.

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

11:49 Louisa Baldwin
Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Get ready to feel the love as a Brit award-winning band is set to perform at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

Most read

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide