EACH welcomes news of more funding for ‘vital’ children’s hospices

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:35 27 December 2018

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) has welcomed the announcement of more funding for children's hospices from the NHS. (From left) John Pickering, EACH chairman of trustees, Ben Du Brow of Manor Farm Barns and Graham Butland, EACH chief executive. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A regional charity has welcomed news that government funding for children’s hospices is set to double.

The topping out ceremony at EACH's new nook hospice building in Framingham Earl. John Pickering, EACH chairman of trustees, with Graham Butland, EACH chief executive, front, and James Carter of RG Carter builders. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe topping out ceremony at EACH's new nook hospice building in Framingham Earl. John Pickering, EACH chairman of trustees, with Graham Butland, EACH chief executive, front, and James Carter of RG Carter builders. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On Thursday it was announced that NHS England would increase the children’s hospices grant from £11m to £25m over the next five years, to offer better support for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) may also provide match funding.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) said the news was “encouraging” and that the funding would help support its “vital” services.

The announcement follows a campaign, supported by EACH, in which more than 6,500 people called for more sustainable funding for children’s hospices.

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk Showground to launch the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the nook appeal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk Showground to launch the East Anglia's Children's Hospices the nook appeal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Graham Butland, EACH chief executive, said: “More guaranteed and stable funding will allow us to plan and deliver care and support with greater confidence and longevity.”

