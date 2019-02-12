Partly Cloudy

All you need to know about EACH’s Portman Road zip line fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 16:43 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 21 February 2019

Representatives from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) visited Portman Road to launch ticket sales with Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

Town fans will have the chance to see Portman Road from new heights this spring thanks to the EACH zip line fundraiser.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Bovis Homes, will give fans the opportunity to whizz 130 metres across the pitch from the top tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand to the bottom of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand on May 31.

When - The event takes place on Friday, May 31 2019

Where - The fundraiser takes place at Portman Road stadium, home of Ipswich Town Football Club

What is it? - You’ll be whizzing across the pitch from the dizzying heights of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand top tier, 31 metres above the turf. You’ll travel 130 metres, taking you to the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.

How much does it cost and how much do you need to raise? - Registration for the event is £35 and EACH suggests participants raise £100 in sponsorship to support the charity.

How will the sponsorship help? - East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices care for children and young people across East Anglia who suffer life-threatening conditions. They rely on voluntary donations for the majority of their income.

Victoria Matthews, EACH Suffolk corporate fundraiser, said: “We’re really looking forward to what is a unique opportunity for Ipswich Town fans and, for anyone else, just a great opportunity to experience the thrill of a zip slide.

“All money raised will help us continue offering care to children with life-threatening conditions and support to their families.”

Ipswich Town FC has proven to be a great supporter of EACH, with the charity’s logo featured on the back of players’ shirts.

More information can be found on the EACH website.

