Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

PUBLISHED: 11:56 19 January 2019

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paramedics were called to Ipswich’s Cornhill this morning in Ipswich after a man fell on steps in the centre of town.

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANTA paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

The incident took place outside the town hall on a set of steps installed as part of multi-million pound major changes to the Cornhill unveiled last year.

Lucy Young, who runs a fish stall on Ipswich Market, saw the incident take place.

She said: “It was horrific. He fell down and had serious injuries to his face and his glasses were smashed.

“I think he was unconscious.”

Mrs Young said she called 999 immediately but there was a fire engine on an exercise nearby which attended the incident.

The firefighters, from the Ipswich East station, gave some first aid before a paramedic arrived.

The man was then taken away from the scene by paramedics and was said to be conscious as he left the scene.

Mrs Young said she believed it to be the third such fall this week, after saying she witnessed a woman fall on Tuesday.

The woman was left uninjured.

Another member of Mrs Young’s staff saw someone fall in the same place on Friday. The person was seen to be taken into the town hall following the fall.

