Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

PUBLISHED: 13:53 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 07 December 2018

The ambulance trust will get £18m. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

East of England Ambulance Service

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) was handed £18m to help with infrastructure and capacity, just before what is expected to be another busy winter for the region’s health service.

West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, was also given £13m to go towards redeveloping their emergency department.

A total of 75 projects nationwide received the funding, with the aim to upgrade facilities so more people can be treated and more can be done to prevent ill-health in the first place.

Health and social care Secretary Matt Hancock, who is also MP for West Suffolk, said: “We want even more patients to receive world-class care in world-class NHS facilities and this near billion-pound boost – one of the most substantial capital funding commitments ever made – means that the NHS can do just that for years to come.

“This will not only support dedicated staff through the redevelopment and modernisation of buildings, but it will allow additional services to launch for the first time, improving patients’ access to care in their local area as part of our long-term plan for the NHS.”

Join In Santa Paws 2018 -Is your pet the cutest in Ipswich this Christmas?

13:14 Suzanne Day
Will you be dressing up your pet this Christmas? Picture: ABBI LAWRENCE

Whether it’s your puppy dressed in a Santa outfit, or your cat wearing a Christmassy collar, we want to see your pictures.

‘Buy experiences not things’ says Christmas campaign

12:04 Sophie Barnett
Year 3 students from St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Ipswich created a nativity scene from recyclable materials for their green week. Picture: ELLEN SMITH

A huge 83 million square metres of wrapping paper are chucked away every Christmas, along with millions of Christmas cards, Christmas trees, decorations, and tonnes of food – so how can we cut down on waste in Suffolk this Christmas?

Video 1,000 food parcels put together to help families in Ipswich this Christmas - and more will be needed

11:30 Megan Aldous
Volunteers busily packing the boxes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich mum-of-three has revealed that a food bank is her only hope of providing Christmas dinner this year.

Greater Anglia scrap charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses

10:03 Adam Howlett
Florence Lewis had £1.50 taken from her purse by Greater Anglia as a storage fee for her lost property. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

Greater Anglia will no longer apply charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses after a teenager’s complaint to the firm sparked national outrage.

Blanket ban on disabled children’s equipment ‘unlawful’ claims charity

09:22 Dominic Moffitt
The Suffolk County Council Building on Russell Road, Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

The denial of some specialist equipment to disabled children by Suffolk County Council (SCC) is unlawful, a charity has claimed.

Video Look: Suffolk’s women Reclaim the Night with march against sexual violence

08:34 Jake Foxford
Over a hundred women took back the streets and marched through the centre of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre was filled with light and noise as the women of Suffolk marched to tell people they have the right to feel safe on the streets after dark.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

08:23 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

‘People need to know the truth’ – council blasted for ‘inadequate’ home-schooling system

08:06 Amy Gibbons
Some Suffolk children are said to be trapped inside their homes due to a lack of SEN placements Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PIXLAND

Education bosses are admitting some pupils with special needs are forced to stay at home due to a lack of specialist placements.

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

08:06 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

A man who killed three small children and impaled their bodies on railings more than 40 years ago has been cleared for release from a Suffolk prison – prompting fear in the local community.

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
