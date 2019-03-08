Thunderstorms

Ipswich Co-op knifepoint robber to be sentenced

PUBLISHED: 19:07 28 May 2019

The robbery took place at the East of England Co-op in Brunswick Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The robbery took place at the East of England Co-op in Brunswick Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A 23-year-old man who was brandishing a knife when he robbed staff at an East of England Co-op store in Ipswich will be sentenced next month.

The robbery happened at around 10.50pm on Thursday, April 25 at the convenience store in Brunswick Road.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, May 28 for a plea hearing was Martyn Bell, 23, of no fixed address, who admitted robbery and possessing a knife.

He also admitted theft of four cans of lager from the Brunswick Road Co-op on April 25 and stealing DVDs from HMV on April 14.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Bell was brandishing a knife at the time of the robbery.

The case was adjourned until next month to allow victim impact statements to be obtained from the victims of the raid.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, a man entered the store and threatened staff, asking them to open the till before leaving the shop with a quantity of cash.

