Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

PUBLISHED: 17:11 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 10 March 2020

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

A student at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich has been instructed to self-isolate after developing symptoms related to coronavirus following a trip to Italy.

The student had been on a half-term trip to Rome before returning to the college.

In a post on their website, One Sixth Form College confirmed they are monitoring the student's status but say the school will remain open until test results are returned.

The statement read: 'It has been brought to our attention that one of our students who visited Rome over half-term has developed symptoms over the weekend in line with the published COVID-19 symptoms.

'As a result, we have instructed them to self-isolate and contact NHS 111.

'We have taken advice from Public Health England who have advised that until an individual receives a COVID-19 diagnosis the college should remain open with all its community following the advice and guidance published by Public Health England and Department for Education.

'At this point we do not know if the individual has COVID-19. However, for those in a high risk category you might wish to contact your doctor.'

So far one person has been diagnosed with the virus in Suffolk after picking up the illness while on a trip to Italy.

They are now receiving help from medical professionals.

A further five have been diagnosed in Essex with the number of case in the East of England reaching 29.

