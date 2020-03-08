Coronavirus: No cases in Suffolk as east of England numbers rise

Seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England by Public Health England Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Seven further cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England after national numbers rose yet again.

Public Health England has said there are 23 cases of the virus confirmed in the region, an increase of seven compared to Saturday, March 7.

In total, 273 of the more than 23,500 tested in the UK are confirmed to have contracted the virus as of 9am Sunday.

Suffolk has zero confirmed cases.

The number of people confirmed to have the virus has increased to five in neighbouring Essex.

So far, two people have died from the virus in the country, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The latest figures were published as health secretary Matt Hancock said a "national effort" is required to tackle the outbreak.