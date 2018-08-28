Met Office issue yellow warning for fog

Christchurch Park in Ipswich on a foggy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for fog this evening and into tomorrow morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning is currently in place for much of eastern England with forecaster predicting that the fog could start to build from around 4 or 5pm this afternoon.

The fog is expected to continue overnight and into Christmas day itself.

A statement on the Met Office website warns that the fog will be “slow to clear on Christmas Day” and could even persist for “much or all of the day” in some parts of our region.

Forecasters from Weatherquest say that visibility in Suffolk could go down to around 200m in places.

They said that the fog is being caused by an area of high pressure currently in place over the continent which is extending across much of northern and eastern Britain.

Weatherquest also said that it expected fog to return during the evening on Christmas Day but that it won’t be as bad as this evening.