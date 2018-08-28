Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Met Office issue yellow warning for fog

PUBLISHED: 11:21 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 24 December 2018

Christchurch Park in Ipswich on a foggy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christchurch Park in Ipswich on a foggy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for fog this evening and into tomorrow morning.

The warning is currently in place for much of eastern England with forecaster predicting that the fog could start to build from around 4 or 5pm this afternoon.

The fog is expected to continue overnight and into Christmas day itself.

A statement on the Met Office website warns that the fog will be “slow to clear on Christmas Day” and could even persist for “much or all of the day” in some parts of our region.

Forecasters from Weatherquest say that visibility in Suffolk could go down to around 200m in places.

They said that the fog is being caused by an area of high pressure currently in place over the continent which is extending across much of northern and eastern Britain.

Weatherquest also said that it expected fog to return during the evening on Christmas Day but that it won’t be as bad as this evening.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Lambert would be in favour of the Championship having a winter break – do you agree?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes there are too many games over the festive period. Photo: Steve Waller

Musgrove looking for Stow to bounce back at Hadleigh on Boxing Day after Robins grab a point

Paul Musgrove, assistant boss of Stowmarket Town. Photo: DM Photography.

It’s the clash of Suffolk’s top non-league sides as Leiston entertain Needham Market in huge Boxing Day lunchtime game

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER

The highs and the lows of business in Suffolk and North Essex in 2018

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists