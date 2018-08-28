Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Sickening’ - MEP condemns Japan’s commercial Whaling scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:54 02 January 2019

MEP for the East of England John Flack Picture: L BRADLEY-FLACK

MEP for the East of England John Flack Picture: L BRADLEY-FLACK

J Flack

An MEP for the East of England has described Japan’s decision to resume commercial whaling as cruel and sickening.

John Flack, Conservative MEP and animal welfare campaigner, spoke out after Japan announced it would restart commercial whaling in July and would withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, the body tasked with whale conservation.

He said: “Japan is promising to ditch all its international obligations and return to whaling on a massive scale. That would be disastrous for many rare and threatened species which the world community has worked so hard to protect.

“This shows a sickening disregard for the humane treatment of highly intelligent animals and a national immorality over the need to protect threatened species.

“It is cruel and a prime example of mankind putting short-term greed ahead of the future of our wildlife.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

Traffic builds up around Carlton Colville Primary School at the end of the school day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Police seize car after disqualified and uninsured driver caught behind the wheel

#includeImage($article, 225)

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Around 100 jobs could be spared in Sudbury

Sulby House, Prolog's old contact centre

Delays on Ipswich to London line on the first day of hiked rail fares

Delays have hit the Greater Anglia line to London on the first day of increased rail fare Picture: NEIL PERRY

Revealed – Suffolk Day 2019 set to be a ‘big weekender’

Livvie and Abdullah having fun on Suffolk Day in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail price hike protests expected as commuters face £208 ticket increase

Season ticket holders face a 3.1% increase in annual fares from January Picture: NEIL PERRY

Start Right courses in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Beccles

Menta trainer Sally Prentis Picture|: i101 DIGITAL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists