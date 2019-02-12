‘Knitted with love’ – meet the caring ‘Blanketeers’ helping hospital patients through their final days

Michelle Biggins, deputy head of infection prevention and control at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), far left, with members of the Ipswich Hospital Blanketeers Picture: MICHELLE BIGGINS

Their snug blankets are giving hospital patients comfort in more ways than one.

For as well as keeping people warm and cosy, these lovingly hand-knitted creations are helping people at Ipswich Hospital get through heartbreaking end of life care.

They are made by the Blanketeers, a new group established following the success of a similar team at Colchester Hospital.

After meeting for the first time on Saturday, February 16, they will now meet every month at Ipswich Hospital’s Courtyard Restaurant for an hour and a half to help make blankets which are “knitted with love”.

Michelle Biggins, deputy head of infection prevention and control at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), is a member of Colchester’s Blanketeers and helped to set up the Ipswich group.

She said: “These blankets will be used for comfort when patients are at the end of their lives.

“The offer of a homemade blanket ‘knitted with love’ at a time of great sadness, can make all the difference for a family.”

Of the first meeting, she said: “It was lovely to meet people who all want to provide something extra to help others.

“Whether you want to just knit or crochet squares, make smaller squares bigger, or sew squares together, everyone is welcome.”

Refreshments are provided, all you need to do is turn up with your needles and wool.

The group will next meet on Saturday, March 16 and Saturday, April 27.

They will meet between 11am and 12.30pm on both days.