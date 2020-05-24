E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

New homes at Suffolk landmark set for approval

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 May 2020

Plans for new homes next to Trimley Water Tower will be decided this week Picture: MIKE PAGE

Plans for new homes next to Trimley Water Tower will be decided this week Picture: MIKE PAGE

© Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syndication, web or any other form or reproduction, permission must be obtained in writing.

Developers are set to get the go-ahead to build new homes in front of one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula.

East Suffolk Council’s planning committee south is recommended tomorrow to approve Alston Homes Ltd’s proposals for five three-bed homes – two pairs of semi-detached properties and one detached house – on a narrow strip of land at Trimley Water Tower, separated from the busy A14 and dock spur roundabout by a paddock.

In a report to councillors, planning officers say the site in Spriteshall Lane is suitable for homes and twice before permission has been granted for five and six homes.

The report said: “The current application has been made as a result of discussions with Anglian Water regarding the potential re-routing of a strategic main water pipe which is located below the site. It has been decided that the risks involved with this are too great and therefore the current layout has been designed to work around the existing pipe.”

You may also want to watch:

Trimley St Mary Parish Council supports the application.

Land around the water tower has been used for a number of homes in recent years.

Although still one of the area’s best-known landmarks, the 210ft high water tower, built in 1934, is no longer used for water storage.

It was able to hold 150,000 gallons of water – enough for a two-hour peak demand in Felixstowe. It was drained around 2002 and is now used for mobile phone masts.

Its reservoirs – which hold 2.35 million gallons of water – sited alongside it and powerful pumps now send the water through the miles of mains around Felixstowe, the twin Trimleys and other villages in the area, at high pressure.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

New Beach Street attraction at Felixstowe still set to open this summer

Beach Street, Felixstowe - a cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, will look at Mannings Amusements Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Former Coes shop could become new coffee shop

How the new Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe will look Picture: MATT KUBOT/ARCHITECT-4U

One new coronavirus death at Ipswich Hospital as patient in 90s passes away

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

New Beach Street attraction at Felixstowe still set to open this summer

Beach Street, Felixstowe - a cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, will look at Mannings Amusements Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Former Coes shop could become new coffee shop

How the new Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe will look Picture: MATT KUBOT/ARCHITECT-4U

One new coronavirus death at Ipswich Hospital as patient in 90s passes away

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

Battle to stop business park on edge of village finally over

Land on the edge of Trimley St Martin and Kirton - behind the farm buildings and farm shop here - was earmarked for a 165-acre business park Picture: JERRY TURNER

New homes at Suffolk landmark set for approval

Plans for new homes next to Trimley Water Tower will be decided this week Picture: MIKE PAGE

Should Suffolk children’s centres revamp decision be made while coronavirus continues?

The Caterpillar Children's Centre in Woodbridge is one of two earmarked for closure entirely. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s a big moment... hopefully I can push on’ - Crane excited to join Blues

Ross Crane has signed for Ipswich Town on a two-year contract. Picture: ITFC/Neil Dady
Drive 24