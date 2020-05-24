New homes at Suffolk landmark set for approval

Developers are set to get the go-ahead to build new homes in front of one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula.

East Suffolk Council’s planning committee south is recommended tomorrow to approve Alston Homes Ltd’s proposals for five three-bed homes – two pairs of semi-detached properties and one detached house – on a narrow strip of land at Trimley Water Tower, separated from the busy A14 and dock spur roundabout by a paddock.

In a report to councillors, planning officers say the site in Spriteshall Lane is suitable for homes and twice before permission has been granted for five and six homes.

The report said: “The current application has been made as a result of discussions with Anglian Water regarding the potential re-routing of a strategic main water pipe which is located below the site. It has been decided that the risks involved with this are too great and therefore the current layout has been designed to work around the existing pipe.”

Trimley St Mary Parish Council supports the application.

Land around the water tower has been used for a number of homes in recent years.

Although still one of the area’s best-known landmarks, the 210ft high water tower, built in 1934, is no longer used for water storage.

It was able to hold 150,000 gallons of water – enough for a two-hour peak demand in Felixstowe. It was drained around 2002 and is now used for mobile phone masts.

Its reservoirs – which hold 2.35 million gallons of water – sited alongside it and powerful pumps now send the water through the miles of mains around Felixstowe, the twin Trimleys and other villages in the area, at high pressure.