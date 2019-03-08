Sunshine and Showers

Old mortar bomb found near railway track in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:46 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 04 May 2019

Police and bomb disposal teams were sent to the scene in Boss Hall Road after reports of a wartime bomb being discovered by magnet fishers in the River Gipping. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Treasure hunters got more than they bargained for when they unearthed a mortar bomb while magnet-fishing in Ipswich.

Rail passengers travelling between Ipswich, Felixstowe and Lowestoft faced prospects of long delays after the device was found in the River Gipping alongside Boss Hall Road near the line.

Magnet fishers are treasure hunters who use powerful magnets to fish for valuable artefacts in rivers and lakes - found the device in nearby waters on Saturday, May 3.

Police and bomb squad officers were sent to the scene but on examining the device declared it to be deactivated and not a danger.

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe on the East Suffolk Line - which also runs to Lowestoft - faced delays, although the only service to be affected was the 11.58 service from Ipswich to Felixstowe, that ran 12 minutes late.

Apologising for any disruption, a spokeswoman for Greater Anglia trains said: “It happened around 11.30am when magnet fishers had found an old mortar bomb from underneath an old railway bridge.

“A bomb disposal team was dispatched to deal with the device.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police, who had requested a block of all lines, added they were unable to clarify the age of the device but confirmed it was deactivated and did not pose a threat.

Services are now running as usual.

