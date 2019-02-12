Passengers forced to get off Ipswich-bound rail service due to train fault

Passengers were forced to get off a train bound for Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Rail passengers are experiencing delays after a train fault forced a group to get off an Ipswich-bound service mid-way through the journey.

The 6.14am service from Lowestoft left on time and reached Oulton Broad South and Beccles without any apparent issues.

But once the Greater Anglia service passed Brampton, an announcement made on the service’s tannoy system said there was a fault with the train and that passengers would have to get off the service at Halesworth.

Travellers were given the option of either returning on the same train to Lowestoft, or waiting 20 minutes for the next Ipswich-bound service to arrive from Lowestoft.

The service was due to call Darsham, Saxmundham, Melton and Woodbridge but passengers there were also forced to wait for the later service.

Greater Anglia apologised over the tannoy system for the disruption caused to passengers.