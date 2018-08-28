Fix to repeated power cuts takes place

Work has been carried out after a series of power cuts in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Overhead line work has been carried out following a series of short, regular power cuts which plagued a village for weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 1,300 people in and around the village of Hollesley, near Woodbridge, had faced power cuts several times a week since December 23.

The cuts took place at around the same time every day, between 4pm and 5pm, with many not lasting more than a minute.

The cuts left villagers frustrated, as it caused timers and clocks reset.

Power surges had also caused problems to broadband equipment and damaged electrical goods.

UK Power Networks, which maintains electricity cables across the East of England, said it had been looking at the problem.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “As a result of our monitoring in the Hollesley area we carried out some work on overhead lines and are continuing to monitor the network.”