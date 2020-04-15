E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Easter Bunny’s special deliveries help raise money for Ipswich toddler Ireland

PUBLISHED: 16:51 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 15 April 2020

The Easter Bunny joined forces with Josh Gleed to deliver the eggs Picture: JOSH GLEED

The Easter Bunny was spotted hopping around Ipswich and Martlesham over the weekend, all in the name of a good cause.

All the money raised will go towards a fund for Ireland Banham PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEAll the money raised will go towards a fund for Ireland Banham PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Entertainment organiser Josh Gleed enlisted the help of the festive bunny to help spread some joy around the area to help Ipswich toddler Ireland Banham, who has neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

Events have taken place across the region in the past year to help raise money to fund life-saving treatment for the youngster.

“Basically, I wanted to do something for my local community,” said Mr Gleed.

“Around Martlesham and for free.”

Youngster await the arrival of the Easter Bunny Picture: JOSH GLEEDYoungster await the arrival of the Easter Bunny Picture: JOSH GLEED

Quickly though the egg giveaway turned into something else and Mr Gleed saw the opportunity to turn it into a fundraiser for Ireland.

“It blew up fast,” said Mr Gleed.

“I have done a lot of community work for Ireland’s fund.

“Some of the events have been cancelled; like the masquerade ball.

“So I wanted to do something a bit different.”

Mr Gleed ended up visiting over 300 families in Martlesham and Ipswich delivering chocolate eggs dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

Planning out the visit was a military operation.

“That was a stressful bit,” said Mr Gleed.

“Thursday night we got the full numbers and my wife Hannah stayed up until 4am planning.”

After splitting all of the requests up into different postcodes and setting up the route, Mr Gleed and his colleague Leon Scott then spent up to 14 hours a day delivering the eggs to excited youngsters.

“There was a lot of happy faces,” said Mr Gleed.

Ireland’s mum, Chloe Adams thanked Mr Gleed for his support.

She said: “I’d like to send a massive thank you to Josh, who has shown support for Ireland for a while now. “We couldn’t, as a family, be more appreciative than we are, not only for helping Ireland but wanting to make all the children he visits happy during such an awful time.”

Mr Gleed’s special deliveries have raised around £1300 for Ireland’s fund.

“I try to do as much as I can for Ireland as I have a little two-year-old girl,” said Mr Gleed.

“Ireland has touched my heart with her story.

“I just want to raise money for Ireland’s neuroblast treatment so she can enjoy her whole life.”

To donate money for Ireland, visit her justgiving page.

READ MORE: Family of toddler with cancer ‘taken aback’ as Ipswich pub opens charity shop in support

