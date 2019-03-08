Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Egg-cellent ideas for family-friendly days out this Easter - as recommended by you

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 07 April 2019

Sisters Hattie and Nell having fun at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm near Stowmarket Picture: ALLY SMITH

Sisters Hattie and Nell having fun at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm near Stowmarket Picture: ALLY SMITH

Ally Smith

Not made plans for the Easter holidays yet? Don’t despair because we asked mums, dad and grandparents in Suffolk for their top days out suggestions.

Will you be visiting a Suffolk farm in the Easter Holidays? Picture: SUZANNE DAYWill you be visiting a Suffolk farm in the Easter Holidays? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

From visiting farms to coo over newborn lambs to hunting down Easter Eggs in some of Suffolk’s most beautiful parks, you gave us plenty of ideas to share including some that are not weather dependent.

Farm trips

The start of spring is the perfect time to visit one of Suffolk’s many farms to experience some newborn cuteness.

Ally Smith, who has two young daughters says: “We are massive fans of Suffolk’s farms. Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm is lovely, it’s a family run farm that is open over the holidays.”

Fellow mum Emma Churchman recommends Hollow Trees Farm near Semer which has a special Easter egg hunt running throughout the holidays.

Easter egg hunts

If its Easter egg hunts you after you really are spoilt for choice.

Laura Hutton, who likes getting outside with her two sons, suggests you take your little ones to one of the hunts taking place at Lackford Lakes on Thursday, April, 18 and Nowton Park’s Amazing Easter Egg Hunt on April 13.

Understandably some mums aren’t keen on their children having too much chocolate, if this is the case for you why not create an Easter Egg hunt with a difference.

Will you be enjoying Suffolk's parks over the Easter Holidays? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDWill you be enjoying Suffolk's parks over the Easter Holidays? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Get involved with the Suffolk Rocks craze by decorating rocks like Easter eggs, with your children, and then hide them either in your back garden or out and about so other people can join in with the hunt.

Find out more about Suffolk Rocks on their Facebook page.

Soak up the spring sunshine

In the Mums of Ipswich Suffolk Facebook group, Jeni Watts posted: “Our beautiful parks in Ipswich are free. Holywells, Christchurch and Bourne park are our favourites.”

Across Suffolk there are plenty of parks where you can feed the ducks including Needham Lake, where like at Christchurch Park, you can buy special healthy duck food for any feathered friends your children might make.

Rainy day ideas

Museums and libraries can be a saviour when it comes to rainy days and the best bit is they are totally free!

In Ipswich children can marvel at Wool-I-Am the mammoth and Gainsborough Library in Clapgate Lane has just had a revamp of their children’s area in time for the school holidays.

Making a show of it

There are also lots of fun kids theatre shows lined up for the next few weeks, take a look which shows might take your child’s fancy here.

We are still on the hunt for more free or bargain Easter holiday ideas, share them with us on the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star Facebook Page.

Bobby Davro and Dani Harmer are among the stars of The Ipswich Regent Easter pantomime. Picture: PAUL LAWRENCE CLAPPBobby Davro and Dani Harmer are among the stars of The Ipswich Regent Easter pantomime. Picture: PAUL LAWRENCE CLAPP

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Five awesome things you can buy at Ipswich’s new Market

Gemma Starie with her Mac and Cheese van Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

SIL Senior review: Thrower bags a hat-trick as Crane Sports go eight points clear at top, while Grundisburgh are relegated

Mo Fike was on target as Crane Sports went eight points clear at the top of the SIL Senior Division with a 6-0 win at Westerfield United. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Thurlow Premier round-up: Ray hits two as Woodbridge stay second

Mark Ray celebrates his 100th career goal for Woodbridge Town in their 4-1 win over Ely City. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Thurlow Premier champions Histon upset at Brantham

Michael Brothers led Brantham Athletic to an upset 2-0 win over Thurlow Premier champions Histon. Picture:SEANA HUGHES

Mayhew bags a brace as Stow bounce back with big win over Clacton

Stowmarket Town hotshot Josh Mayhew has now scored 25 goals this season after his brace in their 5-1 thumping of FC Clacton. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists