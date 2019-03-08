Egg-cellent ideas for family-friendly days out this Easter - as recommended by you

Sisters Hattie and Nell having fun at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm near Stowmarket Picture: ALLY SMITH Ally Smith

Not made plans for the Easter holidays yet? Don’t despair because we asked mums, dad and grandparents in Suffolk for their top days out suggestions.

Will you be visiting a Suffolk farm in the Easter Holidays? Picture: SUZANNE DAY Will you be visiting a Suffolk farm in the Easter Holidays? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

From visiting farms to coo over newborn lambs to hunting down Easter Eggs in some of Suffolk’s most beautiful parks, you gave us plenty of ideas to share including some that are not weather dependent.

Farm trips

The start of spring is the perfect time to visit one of Suffolk’s many farms to experience some newborn cuteness.

Ally Smith, who has two young daughters says: “We are massive fans of Suffolk’s farms. Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm is lovely, it’s a family run farm that is open over the holidays.”

Fellow mum Emma Churchman recommends Hollow Trees Farm near Semer which has a special Easter egg hunt running throughout the holidays.

Easter egg hunts

If its Easter egg hunts you after you really are spoilt for choice.

Laura Hutton, who likes getting outside with her two sons, suggests you take your little ones to one of the hunts taking place at Lackford Lakes on Thursday, April, 18 and Nowton Park’s Amazing Easter Egg Hunt on April 13.

Understandably some mums aren’t keen on their children having too much chocolate, if this is the case for you why not create an Easter Egg hunt with a difference.

Will you be enjoying Suffolk's parks over the Easter Holidays? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Will you be enjoying Suffolk's parks over the Easter Holidays? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Get involved with the Suffolk Rocks craze by decorating rocks like Easter eggs, with your children, and then hide them either in your back garden or out and about so other people can join in with the hunt.

Find out more about Suffolk Rocks on their Facebook page.

Soak up the spring sunshine

In the Mums of Ipswich Suffolk Facebook group, Jeni Watts posted: “Our beautiful parks in Ipswich are free. Holywells, Christchurch and Bourne park are our favourites.”

Across Suffolk there are plenty of parks where you can feed the ducks including Needham Lake, where like at Christchurch Park, you can buy special healthy duck food for any feathered friends your children might make.

Rainy day ideas

Museums and libraries can be a saviour when it comes to rainy days and the best bit is they are totally free!

In Ipswich children can marvel at Wool-I-Am the mammoth and Gainsborough Library in Clapgate Lane has just had a revamp of their children’s area in time for the school holidays.

Making a show of it

There are also lots of fun kids theatre shows lined up for the next few weeks, take a look which shows might take your child’s fancy here.

We are still on the hunt for more free or bargain Easter holiday ideas, share them with us on the East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star Facebook Page.