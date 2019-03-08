Video

Eastivity at All Saints Church in kesgrave

Children at Kesgrave Church participating in the Eastivity play. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Youngsters in Kesgrave reenacted the story of Easter at All Saints Church at the weekend.

Children at the Eastivity play at Kesgrave Church. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Children at the Eastivity play at Kesgrave Church. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The church’s Eastivity performance saw dozens of children act out the Easter story today, Sunday, April 14, in full costume in front of their proud parents.

Reverend Robin Spittle, said the youngsters had no rehearsal and performed the play using a simple script.

He said: “The idea is that until you know the end of the story, you don’t know what the beginning is about,” he said.

“One of my passions is bringing the Easter story to children.

Revd Robin Spittle led the children in the 'Eastivity' an Easter version of the Christmas nativity play at Kesgrave Church. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Revd Robin Spittle led the children in the 'Eastivity' an Easter version of the Christmas nativity play at Kesgrave Church. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“So we have been doing this at schools in the area, like Kesgrave High School.

“We do the meaning of Christmas with year 7 and then Easter with year 8.

“In my mind, the story of Easter completes the story of Christmas.

“The Eastivity was about being together, sharing a message and enjoying each other’s company with God.”