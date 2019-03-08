Ipswich carpentry student nails it at awards ceremony

17-year-old carpentry student Rebekka Bunting from Ipswich has been named Easton and Otley College's student of the year Picture: JOHN NICE Archant

A 17-year-old carpentry student has carved her way into the history books after being named Easton and Otley College's student of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Easton and Otley College student Rebekka receiving her award from Fram Farmer representative Laura Buckingham Picture: JOHN NICE Easton and Otley College student Rebekka receiving her award from Fram Farmer representative Laura Buckingham Picture: JOHN NICE

Carpentry student Rebekka Bunting's skills had previously been showcased at the Suffolk Show, as well as working on a community project for All Manor of Events in Henley, expanding facilities at the former farm turned wedding venue.

And now, after the Ipswich student continued to excel in her studies, she has been named the college's student of the year.

You may also want to watch:

Receiving her award, Miss Bunting said: "I'm speechless they chose me but I feel honoured. I've absolutely loved my time here."

College spokesman John Nice added: "Rebekka is a credit to the college."

She now hopes to set up her own shop, selling furniture she creates.

From animal studies to arboriculture, 23 awards were handed out at the gala awards evening at the college's Otley campus.