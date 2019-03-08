E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich carpentry student nails it at awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 10:10 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 09 August 2019

17-year-old carpentry student Rebekka Bunting from Ipswich has been named Easton and Otley College's student of the year Picture: JOHN NICE

A 17-year-old carpentry student has carved her way into the history books after being named Easton and Otley College's student of the year.

Easton and Otley College student Rebekka receiving her award from Fram Farmer representative Laura Buckingham Picture: JOHN NICEEaston and Otley College student Rebekka receiving her award from Fram Farmer representative Laura Buckingham Picture: JOHN NICE

Carpentry student Rebekka Bunting's skills had previously been showcased at the Suffolk Show, as well as working on a community project for All Manor of Events in Henley, expanding facilities at the former farm turned wedding venue.

And now, after the Ipswich student continued to excel in her studies, she has been named the college's student of the year.

Receiving her award, Miss Bunting said: "I'm speechless they chose me but I feel honoured. I've absolutely loved my time here."

College spokesman John Nice added: "Rebekka is a credit to the college."

She now hopes to set up her own shop, selling furniture she creates.

From animal studies to arboriculture, 23 awards were handed out at the gala awards evening at the college's Otley campus.

Show Job Lists