New Otley enterprise hub aims to boost rural economy

Lady Euston of Euston Estate Picture: GREGG BROWN

Easton and Otley College is set to emerge from its recent Ofsted woes with the celebratory launch of a new scheme aimed at boosting the rural economy.

Rural Enterprise East, a hub for rural entrepreneurs, is set to be unveiled at the college’s Otley campus at 11am on Thursday, November 22.

Lord Lieutenant for Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston (pictured), will be performing the opening ceremony. All are welcome to attend.

Chair of governors Mark Pendlington and principal Jane Townsend said the hub would be first of its kind, and their vision was to link ideas and enterprise with education, training and development through it.

“Together, we can all help to release the big potential that exists in our rural economy,” they said, adding that they were “passionate about growing the potential of our precious rural economy”.

The hub’s aim is to support and build collaborations for lone workers with big ambitions, support those with goods or services to seek access to markets, and offer help and advice about getting into business.

The college hopes that it will become a hub that inspires and mentors talent and growth, boosts skills and creates new jobs in rural communities.

“Our focus is on inspiring and teaching students of all ages to devote their talents and abilities to our increasingly diverse rural economy,” the college said. “Post Brexit, innovation, entrepreneurship and ideas are what will secure the place of this region - and the reputation of this college - as a national and international leader.”

The college added that it was grateful to a growing number of partners who see the potential of Rural Enterprise East, and who want to join it.

The event takes place at the Rural Enterprise East, Otley Campus, Charity Lane, Otley, Ipswich, IP6 9NA at 11am.

There will be coffee from the Rural Coffee Caravan from 10.30am, and a light lunch will follow.

n If you would like to attend, contact katie.honeywood@eastonotley.ac.uk, or write to Katie Honeywood, Executive Assistant, Easton and Otley College, Easton, Norfolk, NR9 5DX