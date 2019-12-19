How have prices changed at the 'super-budget' easyHotel nearly a year on?

The Ipswich easyHotel is launching a mega Black Friday sale this week - but where are the £9.99 rooms they first promised?

The "super-budget" hotel which opened its doors at the former Groove nightclub in January this year has its biggest ever sale on this weekend.

The budget hotel chain will slash its prices with two 24-hour flash sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday offering savvy travellers 30% off - provided they sign up to the hotel chain's new free membership scheme before booking.

However, starting room prices are not as cheap as they were first advertised when the hotel opened, and within just a week of opening the minimum price of rooms increased.

Prices on its opening nights were closer to the bargain basement rate, with its managers making virtue of its "affordable comfort" approach.

But, now prices appear to have risen significantly, with the cheapest room costing £18.99 on a Sunday night - and that's without the add-ons of Wifi, or opting for a room with a window.

Despite this rise, the easyHotel rooms are still cheaper than nearest rivals Premier Inn and Travelodge.

When asked about the increase in room prices, a spokesman for easyHotel said: "Like many hotels, room prices vary depending on the time of year, day of the week, how far in advance you are looking to book etc. easyHotel still offers some of the cheapest hotel rooms on the market but the prices will sometimes vary depending on these factors.

"Officially, the starting price for easyHotel is £24.99 per night so anything below that is a rare bargain."

So now is the chance to take advantage of the sales which will commence this Friday, along with hundreds of other Black Friday bargains for shoppers.

The two flash sales will start at 0.01am on Friday, November 29 and 0.01am on Monday, December 2 and will each last for 24 hours. Discounts apply to bookings between December 19 2019 and May 3 2020.

Back in December 2018, the branch - which was yet to open its new location in Ipswich - launched a mega sale with rooms at just £5.99 in the Christmas sale.