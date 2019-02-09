Ceremony to officially open new ‘super budget’ Ipswich easyHotel

The easyHotel in Ipswich town centre.

The unveiling of a new ‘super budget’ hotel in Ipswich is to be celebrated with an official opening ceremony.

The new 89-room easyHotel at the former Groove nightclub in Northgate Street first welcomed guests on Friday, January 18.

Managers boasted about the venue’s “no frills” approach which - while meaning rooms with limited space and lack of comforts such as chairs, desks and tea and coffee facilities - helps to keep the prices down for guests.

It is hoped the facility and its prices will help to attract more people to stay in the town centre, with a knock-on benefit to shops and restaurants in the area.

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel is opening on Friday, January 2019.

Yet despite initially offering rooms for as little as £14.99 a night, prices quickly rose dramatically - with even the cheapest rooms costing as much as £57.99 at shorter notice and many being priced between £37.99 and £47.99 over the coming weeks.

An official opening ceremony will be held at the easyHotel on Monday, February 11 between 11.30am and 1.30pm, with Ipswich mayor Jane Riley cutting the ribbon.

Iain Goswell, group operations director for easyHotel, said ahead of the opening: “Our new Ipswich hotel reflects the very best of the easyHotel experience.

“Affordable comfort is our unique selling point, and through our simple, no frills offer our guests in Ipswich will be able to book a relaxing night’s stay from only £14.99 per room, per night.

“The rooms are stylish and modern, with a comfortable bed for a great night’s sleep, full air conditioning, handy USB points close to the bed, black out curtains and an eco-shower.

“By keeping our prices very low, we enable visitors to spend more of their money in the cafes, restaurants, shops, museums and attractions which Ipswich has to offer.”

He added that Ipswich was the “perfect location” for the company’s latest hotel due to “its proximity to the popular east coast, its flourishing technology scene and the wide range of museums, galleries and shops Ipswich has to offer”.

The easyHotel in Ipswich town centre.

Of the recent price rises, an easyHotel spokesman said: “Rooms in Ipswich currently start at £14.99 and periodically during sale times prices can be as low as £5 per night.

“Prices do fluctuate due to seasonal demand - and this is standard commercial practice across all hotels and airlines.

“Our commitment is to endeavour at all times to offer the best value on the market across all our 36 locations.”

The Grade II listed building in Northgate Street has a colourful past – originally known as Northgate House, the building later became Sketchley’s cleaners and Mortem’s stationery shop selling toys, greeting cards and stationery.

More recently it was known for hosting a number of late night venues including Chicago Rock Cafe, Shout, Quilt and Mojo before becoming Groove.