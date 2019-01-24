Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prices at ‘super budget’ easyHotel rise following opening

24 January, 2019 - 11:30
easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

The cost of a night’s stay at a brand new ‘super budget’ hotel has risen sharply within less than a week of its opening.

A screengrab of the Ipswich easyHotel prices in February. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHA screengrab of the Ipswich easyHotel prices in February. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The new 89-room easyHotel at the former Groove nightclub at Ipswich town centre opened on Friday, January 18, offering rooms from £14.99 a night.

Managers say they have a “no frills” approach with limited space and lack of comforts such as chairs, desks and tea and coffee facilities in the rooms.

Prices on its opening nights were closer to the bargain basement rate, with its managers making virtue of its “affordable comfort” approach.

Iain Goswell, group operations director for easyHotel, said ahead of the opening: “By keeping our prices very low, we enable visitors to spend more of their money in the cafes, restaurants, shops, museums and attractions which Ipswich has to offer.”

A screengrab of the Ipswich easyHotel prices in February. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHA screengrab of the Ipswich easyHotel prices in February. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

But now prices appear to have risen dramatically, with a double room without a window - the cheapest room available - costing £57.99 on both Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, January 30.

‘Budget but almost brilliant’ – Our night in easyHotel

The lowest price on weekdays over the next couple of weeks is £32.99 on Friday, February 1, but it is quite common for the cheapest rooms to cost between £37.99 and £47.99 in that period.

The prices are similar over March, April and May.

The easyHotel in Ipswich town centre is the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe easyHotel in Ipswich town centre is the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rooms with a window and those with two twin beds are even higher, and that is before the potentially added costs of use of a television and wi-fi.

The £14.99 rate is still available most Sundays and an easyHotel room is still cheaper than nearest rivals Premier Inn and Travelodge.

For example on Monday, January 29, the cheapest room at the Premier Inn Ipswich Quayside hotel is £78.50 and at Ipswich Travelodge it is £85, compared to £57.99 at easyHotel.

WATCH: See inside new Ipswich easyHotel

However the Premier Inn and Travelodge rooms have a window, offer much bigger space, free use of televisions and a kettle, chairs and a desk and greater storage.

Prices had already soared to £117.99 a night for the nights when Ed Sheeran is performing in Ipswich.

easyHotel has invested £4million in the Grade II listed building in Northgate Street, which was originally set to open in 2017.

The building has a colourful past - it was used as a stationers shop, a toy shop and a car showroom before becoming a late-night venue.

As a nightclub it operated under several guises including Chicago Rock Cafe, Shout, Quilt and Mojo before its most recent regeneration as Groove.

The company has already agreed a 999-year lease on part of the ground floor of the Ipswich property for use as a coffee outlet.

The branding of the new coffee shop has not been disclosed.

easyHotel has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

8 places where you can celebrate Burns Night 2019

Scottish marching band at city parade

In-form Hitchin will offer Leiston a good test at Victory Road

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Prices at ‘super budget’ easyHotel rise following opening

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

We have had snow in Ipswich today - but the flurry was short lived

Frosty morning in Raydon. Picture: LEIA BARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists