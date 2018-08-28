Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:18 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:50 25 November 2018

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

There will be 94 rooms at the hotel in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTThere will be 94 rooms at the hotel in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

easyHotel has invested £4million into the Grade II listed building, which was originally set to open in 2017, but their website claims the business will open its doors this year.

The easyHotel sign was recently put up at the front of the property; however, work is still underway to convert the space into a 94-room hotel on Northgate Street.

Previously the premises has had a variety of uses, such as a stationers, a toy shop and a car showroom before it was turned into a popular nightclub.

easyHotels is owned by easyJet airline, which offers budget trips in more than 30 countries.

The company agreed a 999-year lease on part of the ground floor of the Ipswich property for use as a coffee outlet.

The branding of the new coffee shop has not been disclosed but two major chains each already have a presence nearby – Costa just opposite on the corner of Carr Street, and Caffe Nero on the corner of Upper Brook Street and Buttermarket.

Guy Parsons, chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to be investing in the vibrant cultural centre of Ipswich which is a gateway to the UK’s highly popular east coast. We expect to benefit from growing local business and tourism in the area as we extend our owned brand presence in the UK.”

Although the official opening has not yet been announced, rooms are available to book on easyHotels website from Friday, January 18 onwards at £9.99 a room.

Further details of the hotel’s opening will be announced in due course.

Topic Tags:

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

13 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

38 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

07:30 Dominic Moffitt
Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

A Suffolk business owner has expressed anger after his shop was broken into and ransacked.

New stained glass windows bring colour flooding into church

07:30 Richard Cornwell
Thomas Denny and Elizabeth Hippisley-Cox working on the installation of the new windows at St Felix Church Picture: KEITH MORRIS/rcdea.org.uk

A pair of beautiful new stained glass windows have been installed at St Felix Church in Felixstowe, following a bequest from a congregation member.

Weather report: Rain expected for Monday

07:24 Dominic Moffitt
Today will be dry and cloudy but Monday will see heavy rain across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s going to be a dry and cloudy day across East Anglia but we can expect widespread rain for the start of next week.

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Yesterday, 16:00 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Celebrity writer and comedian Griff Rhys Jones gave one boy a very special day as he invited him to his Suffolk home to meet his alpacas.

Avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup for Suffolk and north Essex

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Miss the morning bottlenecks and hold-ups on the region’s roads this week by finding out what engineering works Highways England have planned in Suffolk and North Essex.

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A stalker was jailed this week for 20 months and a man who was already convicted was found with a sharpened weapon his jail cell.

Most read

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

A stalker and an extended sentence in this week’s court round-up

Samuel Apenteng will now spend 20 months behind bars due to stalking and sexual assult. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide