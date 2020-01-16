Ipswich shop moves into eco-friendly refillable cleaning products

An Ipswich shop is now offering customers the chance to buy their cleaning products with refillable containers instead of buying plastic waste each time.

Zest Ipswich, in Queen Street, is stocking Fill - a company which sells cleaning products which are vegan, cruelty free, have no harsh chemicals and are biodegradable.

Lucy Beckett, manager of the shop, said: "We knew we wanted to grow this area in our shop and Fill's range of refillable eco laundry, household cleaning products and glass bottles were a perfect addition.

"Most of our customers are interested in sustainability so it's great for us to be able to offer a place to buy second-hand clothing and eco home goods.

"The response so far has been overwhelming which just shows that there's a consumer need for these products that larger stores aren't offering."

Customers can either buy a Fill glass bottle or bring their own container to use.