Chantry Academy offers car parking for Ed Sheeran gigs

Ed Sheeran will be performing four gigs at Chantry Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of Ipswich's main schools is to open its car park for Ed Sheeran's homecoming gigs in a bid to help alleviate traffic woes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are opening our main car park for the Ed Sheeran concerts next weekend. Permits are available for £20 per vehicle through the attached link. https://t.co/E1e9MJASV6 — Chantry Academy (@ChantryAcad) August 16, 2019

The Suffolk popstar, who lives near Framlingham, is performing four concerts at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Although there is delight at the Perfect singer's appearance so close to home, people have been warned of high volumes of traffic ahead of the performances.

A travel plan has been put in place which includes extra trains, shuttle buses and a park and ride.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Official travel plan information for Ed Sheeran Ipswich gigs

But now Chantry Academy has Tweeted to say: "We are opening our main car park for the Ed Sheeran concerts next weekend.

"Permits are available for £20 per vehicle."

Ipswich Borough Council has warned that unauthorised vehicles left in streets near Chantry Park over the Ed Sheeran weekend will be given a hefty car parking fine - although residents will be allowed to park outside their homes as normal.

"Our enforcement team will be out in local streets to assist residents by ensuring no one parks illegally or dangerously," a spokesman said.

"Don't try to drive right to the concert, it will be quicker to use this travel plan."