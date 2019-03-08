Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Perfect! Ed Sheeran donates gig tickets to 1,100 pupils at his old school

PUBLISHED: 16:21 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 24 May 2019

Ed Sheeran is giving tickets to his Chantry Park, Ipswich gig to pupils at his old school, Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran is giving tickets to his Chantry Park, Ipswich gig to pupils at his old school, Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has given students at his old Suffolk school the perfect gift - by handing each of its 1,100 pupils free tickets to one of his homecoming Ipswich gigs.

The popstar is performing four concerts at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend as part of his 2019 world tour.

There has been a major scramble for tickets, with the Friday and Saturday shows proving so popular they have sold out.

So staff at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, which Sheeran attended as a youngster, were taken aback to be contacted by organisers of the concert to be told that the Thinking Out Loud singer would making the generous donation.

The performer, who looks back fondly on his time at the Saxtead Road school, has also given all of the academy's staff free tickets.

Richard Hanley, director of music at the school and Sheeran's former music teacher, said everyone was "thrilled" at the news of the "very generous and exciting offer".

MORE: Ed Sheeran's music teacher at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham praises star for helping students

Mr Hanley added: "There will be many, many Thomas Mills students and staff at the concert who will be very, very excited.

You may also want to watch:

"It's something he very much wants to do. He's just a very generous man and he's always thought highly of the school.

"It's just another way of expressing the high regard in which he holds the school."

Mr Hanley said that students have been gradually told about the good news in assemblies over the past couple of weeks.

He says that Sheeran has "kept his Suffolk roots and connection with the school", often returning for song-writing workshops with students.

Earlier this year it was announced that Lewis Capaldi will be joining The Darkness as Ed's support acts for his Sunday and Monday shows.

The Shape of You singer's tour takes him to Asia and Europe before he arrives back in the UK to play Leeds ahead of his homecoming gig at Chantry Park.

His first Ipswich date is Friday, August 23 and the finale takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

On all four dates the gates will open at 4pm, the concert is then expected to finish at 10.30pm.

The Ipswich venue has the capacity to hold between 40,000 45,000 people so those attending on the sold out dates can expect quite a crowd.

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Planners expected to give green light to new Ipswich retail park

Boss Hall Business Park is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge

Police supporting man after head injury in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Planners expected to give green light to new Ipswich retail park

Boss Hall Business Park is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge

Police supporting man after head injury in Ipswich

A man presented to Ipswich Hospital is thought to have come by his injuries in Upper Orwell Street, close to the Regent Theatre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Euro Election 2019: Follow the counts as they happen throughout Sunday evening

European election votes will be counted on Sunday night and the winning candidates are set to be announced early Monday morning

The music mad duke who brought a slice of the Deep South to East Anglia

Harry Grafton, 12th Duke of Grafton in the grounds of Euston Hall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk storage business sees rise in demand as retailers move online

From left, John Taylor, branch manager; Martin Tuck, managing director; and Sarah Bliss, assistant branch manager, at the HomeStore in Ipswich Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

‘It feels the right time to take up a new challenge’ – keeper Holy signs two-year deal at Town

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC

The Non League Podcast, featuring Stuart Boardley, Danny Bloomfield and Rick Andrews

Stuart Boardley, Danny Bloomfield and Rick Andrews.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists