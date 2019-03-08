Ed Sheeran pop up shop to open next week

Details of a brand new Ed Sheeran pop up shop, which will be opening in Ipswich next week, have been revealed.

The Suffolk superstar will be performing four nights in Ipswich at the end of next week to mark the end of his Divide world tour.

Signs designed in the style of Ed's latest album had appeared in a shop window on Buttermarket last week, leading many to suspect that a pop up shop was on the way.

Suffolk-based clothing brand Hoax, who regularly work with the Framlingham singer, confirmed on Wednesday that the shop would be opening on Thursday, August 21.

Where is the shop?

The shop will be in the former Toni and Guy hair salon at the end of Buttermarket close to where it meets Upper Brook Street. The building was used most recently by Ipswich Town which had its own pop up shop in the building over Christmas. Since then the shop has stood empty.

When will it open?

The pop up shop will open its doors on Thursday, August 21 from 5pm until 9.30pm. It will then be open from 11am until 6pm each day until Monday, August 26.

Will there be a launch night?

The Thursday night will see a very special opening event with Hoax hosting live music sessions from local groups within the store. There will also be a fully licensed bar.

What will be on offer in the shop?

The merchandise on offer will be a mixture of Ed Sheeran branded items and merchandise from Hoax. There will also be some very limited edition merchandise which is a collaboration between the two and has been specially created for the Ipswich gigs.

Archie Carter, from Hoax, said: "We are really excited to be able to open this shop. It is the first time we have done this in Ipswich. We are also really excited about the launch party."

