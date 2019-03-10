Partly Cloudy

Ed Sheeran announces new opening act for Ipswich shows

PUBLISHED: 11:01 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 11 March 2019

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Ed Sheeran announces another support act for his Ipswich homecoming gigs in August. Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Archant

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has today announced that another act will be supporting him in Chantry Park this summer for his homecoming gigs.

Michael David Rosenberg, better known by his stage name Passenger, is the third support act to be coming to Ipswich alongside Sheeran for the final shows of his Divide World Tour over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Passenger, known for his hit song Let Her Go, will be the opening act for Ed’s shows on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24.

The British singer will be joining Suffolk band The Darkness, who are supporting Sheeran at all four of his homecoming gigs.

They were the first act announced to be joining Ed in Chantry Park on the Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday dates.

The news of Passenger joining Ed in Suffolk comes while the pair have been travelling around South America for the first leg of Ed’s Divide World tour.

The news comes just 10 days after it was announced that Brit nominee Lewis Capaldi will be warming up the crowds on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

Ed announced the news on his Facebook page on Monday, March 11 - also informing fans that tickets for his show on Sunday, August 25 have now completely sold out.

Tickets for Ed’s Ipswich shows are however now available on official resale at their original price.

