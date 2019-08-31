E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Looking back at Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park - in pictures

31 August, 2019 - 19:01
Huge crowds turned up for Ed Sheeran's opening night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Huge crowds turned up for Ed Sheeran's opening night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Archant

A week after Ed Sheeran graced the stage at Chantry Park for his big home coming gigs - we look back on his unforgettable performances.

The stage is set at Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture. ARCHANTThe stage is set at Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture. ARCHANT

The Suffolk superstar, from Framlingham, attracted more than 140,000 people to four concerts in Ipswich over the bank holiday weekend.

Fans descended on Ipswich in their thousands, eager to see their favourite popstar perform.

Thousands descended on Chantry Park for the first of Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: ARCHANTThousands descended on Chantry Park for the first of Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: ARCHANT

The concerts were packed with special moments and surprises, each having its own slice of magic.

But now the crowds have cleared, and Chantry Park cleaned up and brought back to its former glory, we would like to look back and remember what a truly special event it was for the town.

Fans were all smiles before Ed's opening performance. Picture: SARAH CROUCHFans were all smiles before Ed's opening performance. Picture: SARAH CROUCH

The crowds loved every minute of Ed's first performance Picture: ZAKARY WALTERSThe crowds loved every minute of Ed's first performance Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

The Friday night Ed Sheeran concert was extra special for one Suffolk couple - as Scott Wright proposed to his girlfriend Lauren. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHTThe Friday night Ed Sheeran concert was extra special for one Suffolk couple - as Scott Wright proposed to his girlfriend Lauren. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

Ed returned to wow the crowds at the second of his concerts on Saturday, August 24 Picture: KATE CHICKSTEREd returned to wow the crowds at the second of his concerts on Saturday, August 24 Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

The crowds went wild during Ed's second performance at Chantry Park Picture: ZAKARY WALTERSThe crowds went wild during Ed's second performance at Chantry Park Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary WaltersEd Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed surprised fans by introducing Stormzy to the stage on Sunday Picture: KELLY MARIEEd surprised fans by introducing Stormzy to the stage on Sunday Picture: KELLY MARIE

Stormzy joined Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park on the Sunday performance Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANSStormzy joined Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park on the Sunday performance Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEEEd Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE

