Looking back at Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park - in pictures
31 August, 2019 - 19:01
Archant
A week after Ed Sheeran graced the stage at Chantry Park for his big home coming gigs - we look back on his unforgettable performances.
The stage is set at Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture. ARCHANT
The Suffolk superstar, from Framlingham, attracted more than 140,000 people to four concerts in Ipswich over the bank holiday weekend.
Fans descended on Ipswich in their thousands, eager to see their favourite popstar perform.
Thousands descended on Chantry Park for the first of Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: ARCHANT
The concerts were packed with special moments and surprises, each having its own slice of magic.
But now the crowds have cleared, and Chantry Park cleaned up and brought back to its former glory, we would like to look back and remember what a truly special event it was for the town.
Fans were all smiles before Ed's opening performance. Picture: SARAH CROUCH
The crowds loved every minute of Ed's first performance Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS
The Friday night Ed Sheeran concert was extra special for one Suffolk couple - as Scott Wright proposed to his girlfriend Lauren. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT
Ed returned to wow the crowds at the second of his concerts on Saturday, August 24 Picture: KATE CHICKSTER
The crowds went wild during Ed's second performance at Chantry Park Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS
Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters
Ed surprised fans by introducing Stormzy to the stage on Sunday Picture: KELLY MARIE
Stormzy joined Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park on the Sunday performance Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS
Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE