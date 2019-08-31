Looking back at Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park - in pictures

Huge crowds turned up for Ed Sheeran's opening night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS Archant

A week after Ed Sheeran graced the stage at Chantry Park for his big home coming gigs - we look back on his unforgettable performances.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stage is set at Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture. ARCHANT The stage is set at Chantry Park ahead of Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts Picture. ARCHANT

The Suffolk superstar, from Framlingham, attracted more than 140,000 people to four concerts in Ipswich over the bank holiday weekend.

Fans descended on Ipswich in their thousands, eager to see their favourite popstar perform.

Thousands descended on Chantry Park for the first of Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: ARCHANT Thousands descended on Chantry Park for the first of Ed Sheeran's gigs Picture: ARCHANT

The concerts were packed with special moments and surprises, each having its own slice of magic.

But now the crowds have cleared, and Chantry Park cleaned up and brought back to its former glory, we would like to look back and remember what a truly special event it was for the town.

Fans were all smiles before Ed's opening performance. Picture: SARAH CROUCH Fans were all smiles before Ed's opening performance. Picture: SARAH CROUCH

The crowds loved every minute of Ed's first performance Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS The crowds loved every minute of Ed's first performance Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

The Friday night Ed Sheeran concert was extra special for one Suffolk couple - as Scott Wright proposed to his girlfriend Lauren. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT The Friday night Ed Sheeran concert was extra special for one Suffolk couple - as Scott Wright proposed to his girlfriend Lauren. Picture: SCOTT WRIGHT

Ed returned to wow the crowds at the second of his concerts on Saturday, August 24 Picture: KATE CHICKSTER Ed returned to wow the crowds at the second of his concerts on Saturday, August 24 Picture: KATE CHICKSTER

The crowds went wild during Ed's second performance at Chantry Park Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS The crowds went wild during Ed's second performance at Chantry Park Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people Picture: Zakary Walters

Ed surprised fans by introducing Stormzy to the stage on Sunday Picture: KELLY MARIE Ed surprised fans by introducing Stormzy to the stage on Sunday Picture: KELLY MARIE

Stormzy joined Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park on the Sunday performance Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS Stormzy joined Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park on the Sunday performance Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE Ed Sheeran on stage in a Framlingham Town football shirt on his final show in Ipswich. Picture: OLIVIA GEE

You may also want to watch: