Ed Sheeran adds to growing prize collection with another BRIT award

Ed Sheeran collects the Best Male Solo Artist award during the 2012 Brit awards at The O2 Arena, London. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has yet again beaten the best of the rest to win another BRIT award, adding to his increasing collection of gongs.

Ed Sheeran with his Global Success award in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Ed Sheeran with his Global Success award in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Suffolk superstar beat some of the world’s most talented performers to win the Global Success Award for the second consecutive year at the BRITs last night.

The prize is the sixth he has received from the pop music awards ceremony meaning that the singer, who went to school in Framlingham, may need to buy a bigger trophy cabinet.

Singer Ed Sheeran with his MBE medal that was presented to him by the Prince of Wales during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire Singer Ed Sheeran with his MBE medal that was presented to him by the Prince of Wales during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

In 2012, Sheeran, who is also an MBE, won his first two BRIT awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Male Solo Artist before winning the later again in 2015.

He also won the British Album of the Year award at the 2015 ceremony for his smash hit album, X.

Ed Sheeran collects the British Album of the Year Award on stage during the 2015 Brit Awards. Picture: PA Ed Sheeran collects the British Album of the Year Award on stage during the 2015 Brit Awards. Picture: PA

Last year was a phenomenal one for Sheeran, he picked up the Global Success Awards at the BRITs, plus six Billboard Music Awards and two Grammys.

And 2019 is looking set to be just as momentous for the singer as he has just embarked ona world tour which will culminate in four dates at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.

Ed Sheeran with his awards at the 2015 Brits. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Ed Sheeran with his awards at the 2015 Brits. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Last night he was performing in Montevideo in Uruguay - the third show of the South American leg of his tour - meaning he was unable to be at the 02 arena in London to accept his latest BRIT award.

The singer-songwriter sent a message of thanks saying that the award “really means a lot” and that he feels “honoured to be a part of the British music industry”.

Ed Sheeran with the Best Solo Artist award at the Xperia Access Q Awards 2014. Picture: PA Ed Sheeran with the Best Solo Artist award at the Xperia Access Q Awards 2014. Picture: PA

Sheeran will visit South Africa, Japan, South Asia, Central Europe, Scandinavia and Leeds, before his highly-anticipated homecoming concerts in Ipswich on August 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Tickets are still available for August 25 and 26 and can be brought from Ed Sheeran’s official website.

Ed Sheeran (top) and Emil Nava backstage in the MTV Video Music Awards 2014. Picture: PA Ed Sheeran (top) and Emil Nava backstage in the MTV Video Music Awards 2014. Picture: PA

The Ipswich venue has the capacity to hold between 40-45,000 people so those attending on the sold out dates can expect quite a crowd.

The Darkness, famous for their ‘I believe in a thing called love’ track, will be accompanying Ed Sheeran for his Ipswich dates.

The group are from Lowestoft and have said they are “happy to support a fellow Suffolk gentleman”.