Fans flock to Christchurch Mansion to sign Ed Sheeran's birthday card

PUBLISHED: 16:39 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 20 February 2020

Eva signing the giant birthday card for Ed Sheeran Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eva signing the giant birthday card for Ed Sheeran Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Adoring fans have flocked to Christchurch Mansion to sign Ed Sheeran's birthday card, after the Suffolk star celebrated his 29th birthday.

Christchurch Mansion have a giant birthday card for Ed Sheeran which people have been signing Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDChristchurch Mansion have a giant birthday card for Ed Sheeran which people have been signing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The birthday celebrations were held at the mansion on Thursday, February 20, where the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition continues.

One fan wrote in the card: "Happy birthday Ed, keep inspiring us with your music", while another wrote: "Here's my autograph incase you wanted it!"

Elsewhere, fans were also able to collect activity sheets and enter a selfie competition run by Ipswich Borough Council.

Children visiting for half term also had the chance to paint their own portraits based on the art around the mansion, while Sheeran fans created their own paper shadow puppets based on the star's "Sing" music video.

Christchurch Mansion have a giant birthday card for Ed Sheeran which people have been signing Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDChristchurch Mansion have a giant birthday card for Ed Sheeran which people have been signing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The free exhibition, which has so far seen fans travel from as far as the United States, is open to the public until May 3.

